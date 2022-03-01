Raymond Meldrum honored by local community and law enforcement

KINGFIELD – Sunday morning, while members of the Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley fire departments arranged an American flag between two ladder trucks, a bald eagle soared low overhead. A few snowflakes swirled through the cold air and the flag snapped in the wind, which was brisk at times.

The arch, created by the ladder trucks and the flag, was the final stage of a procession in memory of retired Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Raymond Meldrum, who passed away on Jan. 26 at the age of 76.

Nearly two dozen law enforcement officers from agencies across the region participated in the procession and memorial service on Sunday, Feb. 27. The procession, which began at Dan and Scott’s Funeral Home in Farmington, arrived in Kingfield around 1 p.m., where they passed under the arch in the heart of Raymond’s home town.

The procession continued to Webster Hall where the family and over one hundred community members gathered together. A color guard from FCSO assembled and officers formed ranks while Sheriff Scott Nichols presented Raymond’s wife, Pat Meldrum, with a State of Maine flag from the State House. A plaque from the Sheriff’s Office, in recognition of Raymond’s service, and a certificate from the State House were also presented.

Sheriff Nichols spoke briefly, thanking Raymond’s family for sharing him with so many people over the years.

Raymond served in Franklin County law enforcement for thirty-eight years, but that was only one of his many areas of influence in the community. For years he served the Town of Kingfield as the tax assessor and on the Board of Selectmen. He took on the role of Santa for many years during Christmas festivities, and was a member of the Masons at the Mt. Abram Lodge.

Raymond was known to many in his community as a leader, a mentor, and a friend. He will be missed.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was accompanied in honoring Raymond by officers from the Farmington Police Department, Wilton Police Department, Maine State Police, and the U.S. Border Patrol. Other agencies present and supporting the event included Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Sugarloaf Ambulance Rescue Vehicles, Carrabassett Valley Police Department, Maine Forest Service, Carrabassett Valley Fire Rescue, and Kingfield Fire Department.