Readfield man pleads guilty to criminal trespass in New Sharon, assaulting homeowner

FARMINGTON – A Readfield man will serve 60 days of a partially-suspended sentence after pleading guilty to trespassing in a New Sharon residence in November 2020 and assaulting the homeowner.

Logan Gardner, 27 of Readfield, pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal trespass, a Class C felony, as well as two misdemeanors: assault and violating the conditions of his release. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Mile Hill Road on Nov. 22, 2020.

Per the affidavit, Gardner forced his way into the residence through a second-story window in the evening. He assaulted the homeowner by punching him repeatedly in the face, causing facial fractures, and tried to push him off a second-story balcony. Gardner had fled the residence before Maine State Police arrived at approximately 8:42 p.m. that evening, following a call to 9-1-1. After a family member alerted police that Gardner had a firearm, a standoff ensued between the Maine State Police tactical and negotiation teams and the Readfield man. He eventually surrendered and was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

The violating conditions of release charge relates to a no contact provision of Gardner’s then-release on bail. That woman was at the residence that Gardner entered on Nov. 22, 2020.

As part of the arranged plea, Gardner was sentenced to three years in jail on the felony, with all but 60 days suspended, followed by two years of probation. A pair of 60-day sentences on the two misdemeanor charges will be served concurrently.