Recycled Thoughts: Part one

Written by Sally Speich.

It drives me crazy every time I throw away something plastic. I thought for a brief moment of never buying anything in plastic but since I looked around and there is not one spot in my house that doesn’t have something made of plastic I guess that “never buying” is unrealistic. I can certainly cut back and I will but that is not really a good solution. I decided to look into some solutions.

First of all, it is a complex problem.

There are so many different kinds of plastic and each one has its unique chemical structure that reacts differently to being recycled. While I personally find this of interest, I am betting that a lot of people don’t. So, while in future articles I will attempt to give explanations of some of the differences; in this article I hope to address some of the recycling issues and possible solutions.

Starting with a positive note- there are people and companies that are looking at and developing solutions. I recently visited one such company, The Beer Shed, in Kingfield. The owners Brian and Kate Ray started their store with a small farmer’s market and have since expanded to selling beers and is now serving lunch at their small cafe. The store not only has their own produce but carries products from over 30 local farms here in Maine. The variety and quality of the products is astounding and I have to admit to purchasing some delicious brownies and beer.

Not only does the business promote buying local but also is leading a community effort to increase recycling in the area. Kate was the sustainability coordinator at Sugarloaf for a short time and with her contacts has developed several programs already encouraging the community to bring recyclables like cardboard to the store. She has also started bringing educational activities around the subject to the store. The Rays have agreed to bring on to the property what is called a silver bullet, which is a great big dumpster provided by a non-profit company called Ecomaine. This company is following the EPA guidance of how to deal with waste. I know now that Ecomaine takes #1-7 plastics. I hope to do a whole article on this company in the future. There will be a community event at the store where local kids will help paint a mural on the new Ecomaine dumpster. Once the dumpster is in place they will begin accepting glass and some plastics from the community. I think this is a great example of local solutions to a national problem.

The bad news is that Maine still accepts waste from out of state. A bill to close the loophole that allows this to happen has been carried over to next year. According to the Natural Resource Council “Every year hundreds of thousands of tons of waste are imported from surrounding states.” Obviously, this is not just bad for Maine but shows a real lack of care on the part of our neighbors. On the other hand, a bill was just signed into law that will require manufacturers of packaging waste to help pay for recycling. This will reduce the cost of recycling for communities which in turn will make the recycling programs more effective.

Farmington, like many surrounding towns does have a recycling program and accepts a lot more than I originally thought. I picked up a brochure from the town hall and it gives quite a detailed description of the type of waste that it will and will not take. For instance, while it does take paper, it does not accept envelopes with the plastic windows or colored construction paper. Cardboard that is corrugated is accepted unless it has a waxy coating or is a pizza box or egg carton.

If you are truly serious about recycling, I would advise you to get a copy of the brochure. Glass is accepted if it is cleaned and any metal or plastic is removed from the glass. Light bulbs that are fluorescent without any mercury are taken but I don’t see any information on the new LED bulbs. How can you tell if a bulb has mercury is a good question! Although since anything with mercury can be given to the attendant perhaps they can tell which bulbs have mercury. And only rechargeable batteries! So, I guess we should all buy chargers and limit the use of alkaline batteries since they go into garbage. For those of us who don’t have our own compost pile, the town does, but remember no meat products. Most people know to recycle metal but only paint cans that are empty are accepted. I know that Aubuchon takes back paint so you can check with them on old paint. The town even takes oil and some electronics and items like washing machines but you have to pay for this. Still better than leaving it in your yard.

The only plastic that the town takes is #2 separated into colored and uncolored. You can bring other plastic types to Ecomaine dumpsters. Their website lists where these can be found. There are not any located near Farmington at the moment so you would have to save up your items and make a special trip. I have a call into Archie’s waste management to see how they handle these items since they have the contract with Farmington.

In future articles I hope to address the EPA guidance on waste which promotes “reduce, reuse and recycle”. There website is loaded with information and even games for kids on the issues. I personally am committing myself to think before I buy. Do I really need any more plastic in my home?