Reflecting on community: We all have something to give

FARMINGTON – For Lisa Laflin, community is a broad term. It includes, of course, her next-door neighbors, her local library, her co-workers…but after 14 years as director of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, her definition of community has grown a bit.

“Given the nature of United Way’s work, my community is Franklin County and Livermore and Livermore Falls. But it’s also the entire non-profit world. We do such amazing work and the power of our work comes from working together and understanding that all boats will rise if we do that. I think if you don’t reflect on where you live and the ripple effect going out around you, it’s hard to also see the bigger picture.”

Laflin will be transitioning away from her role at the end of this month, and while she hasn’t nailed down the next chapter of her life, she said she’s still full of energy to continue making a difference.

So how does someone who works consistently on the community’s biggest, and at times darkest, struggles continue to find that energy? That broad view of community helps, but also paying attention to even the smallest movements of the needle, and waking up every morning with a desire to participate.

“You have to take care of yourself in order to take care of others. It’s a very intentional process to compartmentalize things. On any given day I’m doing 50 different things and to be able to not be overwhelmed by the immensity of the job takes that intentional grounding of asking ‘what can I do today and who else can help me do it?’ and giving myself a break, knowing it’s going to be there tomorrow,” Laflin said.

According to Laflin, another big piece of self-preservation in the non-profit world is recognizing that you aren’t the only one who is part of the solution.

“We all have something to give,” she said.

Realizing that the choices we make on a daily basis multiply over time, and just like saving a nickel a day, those choices can make a big difference. In order to truly move the needle, we all need to make the conscious decision to pitch in and participate, and not assume things about an individual’s situation. We need to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem, Laflin said. She describes United Way’s programs and assistance as a “hand up, not a hand out.” When the Community Energy Challenge gives away insulated window panels, they aren’t just dropping them off at a home, they’re asking anyone and everyone to pitch in with the making of them. The program is a great example, Laflin said, of the model United Way strives for. Most recently, 80% of the program’s volunteer force were people benefiting from the program.

Assuming that someone doesn’t have anything to give is contributing to the problem, Laflin said.

“We all assume so much. But knowledge is power,” she said.

For more information on United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, click here. All giving counts, Laflin said, and she was not just referring to money. The smallest of giving can make a big difference, she said, whether it be time, creativity, brain power, or a nickel a day.