Regional School Unit 9 continues search for Superintendent

FARMINGTON – An interview panel of 19 people including Region School Unit 9 staff, board members, and community members has decided to reopen the application period for the position of superintendent. The application period originally ended on Feb. 26 with interviews following, but the process has been extended to April 16.

A survey was distributed to all RSU 9 employees, parents, and high school students between Feb. 3 and Feb. 12. Nearly 900 people participated in the survey, primarily those directly associated with RSU 9. Only 58 people who identified as ‘residents’ participated in the survey.

When asked which attribute or qualification should be a priority for the potential superintendent, 23.7 percent responded “Leadership,” 14.8 percent responded “Personnel Management”, 11.7 percent responded “Community Communication” and 10.4 percent responded “Community Relations”.

Leadership was defined as “able to motivate, lead, guide, and direct people. Is committed to implementing the mission and long-range plan of the school system.” Personnel management was defined as: “Demonstrates excellent people skills. Has the ability to recruit and retain high-quality staff. Understands strong personnel management practices and collective bargaining issues.” Community Communication was defined as “Is able to communicate clearly with staff, parents, students, and community, both verbally and in writing” and community relations was defined as “Recognizes the importance of encouraging the community to share needs and wants regarding education and reflecting on them. Demonstrates ability to involve the community in developing and implementing goals. Views the community/school relationship as a partnership.”

When ranked on a scale from one to four, the most frequent responses for important attributes were leadership, personnel management and community communication, while the least frequent were “Superintendent/Board Relations”, “Supervisor/Evaluation” and “School Facility Management”.

During staff forums a number of themes surfaced as important. Things such as being actively involved in the school and the community; leading collaboratively; strengthening relationships with all RSU 9 associates; having a strong sense of direction for the post-pandemic era; showing respect to all staff and addressing staff morale; and being more visible throughout the school district.

Another update will be provided when available.