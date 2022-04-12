Reported explosion on Fairbanks Road identified as tire blow-out

FARMINGTON – A reported explosion on Fairbanks Road at 9:46 Monday night was identified as a blown tire, said Farmington Police Chief Ken Charles.

A tractor trailer was driving south on Fairbanks Road near Jack’s Trading Post when a tire blew.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly due to the close proximity to their office.

There was heavy smoke and some flames reported in the undercarriage. FCSO officers used their fire extinguishers initially to control the flames.

Farmington PD and Farmington Fire responded to the scene.

“There was a little bit of a fire that was extinguished quickly,” Charles said. “There were no other issues.”