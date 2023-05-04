Residents raise concerns about ATV traffic on Temple Road in Wilton

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, the select board discussed ATV access on Temple Road. Several Temple Road residents were present at the meeting and voiced their complaints about the use of ATVs near their homes. In the past few years, Temple Road was given ATV access thanks to a petition from the Temple Trail Riders, the Temple ATV Club. This access opened up Wilton to the rest of Franklin County.

“You turned it into a freeway,” one resident said to the board. “It’s ridiculous.”

“The quality of life has not been the same,” another resident said and asked the board to consider how this has benefitted the town of Wilton. A third resident shared that ATV riders have traveled up her half-mile long driveway to do donuts. Selectperson Mike Wells assured the Temple Road residents that they were not being problematic in raising their issue to the board, as one suggested. “That’s what we’re here for,” Wells said. “To not be able to enjoy your own home is an issue.” He suggested a solution of rerouting the trail somehow. “That’s a long stretch of road for vehicles that don’t meet DOT requirements,” he said.

Town Manager Perry Ellsworth spoke to the other side of the issue, bringing up the point that ATV business is big in Maine. Selectperson Keith Swett questioned if the rest of the roughly 75 residents on Temple Road would feel similarly about the ATVs, saying it was a consideration they should take.

Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri suggested continuing the conversation with the Temple Trail Riders at the next select board meeting on May 16. She volunteered to reach out to the club as a member herself and encourage them to search for alternatives and attend the meeting. The board agreed that they should make a decision prior to Memorial Day and tabled the discussion until the next meeting.

The voters of Wilton decided that the select board has the power to decide what winter roads will have maintenance. Part of this process is a public hearing. Ellsworth suggested they do it on May 16, before the regular select meeting. Maiuri made a motion to schedule the public hearing for May 16 at the beginning of the scheduled select board meeting. Ellsworth added that they will discuss three or four roads, including McGrath Road which has had prior discussion.

The select board received a liquor license application for Ambition Brewery. Town Manager Ellsworth reported that the business had paid all required taxes and has no police reports to account for. Selectperson Phil Hilton moved to accept the liquor license. Selectperson Wells seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

