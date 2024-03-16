Retiring selectman and town manager recognized in Carrabassett Valley’s annual town meeting

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Outgoing selectman John Beaupre and town manager Dave Cota were both recognized for their 24 years of service to the town during the annual town meeting on Wednesday, March 13.

Select board chair Bob Luce opened the meeting by thanking members of the community for participating in the workshop hosted by the comprehensive planning committee prior to the town meeting, and then addressed his fellow selectman John Beaupre, who has stepped down at the end of his term. “I do want to thank you, John, for everything you brought to the board for the last twenty-four years.”

“The biggest emotion I’m feeling right now is gratitude,” Beaupre said.

Luce also recognized Dave Cota, who will be retiring as the town manager at the end of June. “It’s been great to have Dave as the town manager,” Luce said, adding that he was glad they were able to get some more time with Cota after he took a sabbatical for his hike on the west coast.

“Thank you all,” Cota said.

Beaupre and Cota were both given standing ovations from the gathered residents.

During the annual town meeting the residents approved the budget as recommended by the budget committee, with no discussion on the warrant articles. Voters also approved an article to authorize the select board to use up to $100,000 from the undesignated surplus account for flood related damages and improvements. The town is still working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see what, if any, reimbursements the town can receive for damages from the May 1 and December 18 storms.

Voters granted permission for the select board to enter into a ten year agreement with Carrabassett Valley Academy and to allow CVA to construct and manage a new fitness and training facility on the Anti-Gravity Complex property for the use of CVA. This is a renewal of a previous ten-year agreement, with the addition of a fitness center, the costs of which will be covered by CVA.

Several ordinance amendments were approved, including an amendment to the town’s zoning ordinance to allow Contract Zoning. Selectman Lloyd Cuttler explained that the contract zoning would allow the town to consider a project with public purpose which would not otherwise be allowed under the town’s ordinances. Contract zoning has been used for housing developments, park facilities, and other developments in public interest. A second change was made to the zoning ordinance which would allow smaller parking spaces, from the 10 by 20 foot minimum to a 9 by 18 foot minimum parking space.

There were amendments to the shoreland zoning ordinance to bring the ordinance into alignment with state law, and amendments to the marijuana business licensing ordinance to address clerical errors and bring the ordinance into compliance with state law.

Finally, the voters authorized the select board to apply for a state Land and Water Conservation grant, estimated at $80,000, and to allow the board to match the grant funds, up to $80,000. The funds would be used towards expanding the Nordic ski trails at the Outdoor Center and bring it up to a higher standard which could attract state, national, and international Nordic ski races instead of just middle school Nordic races. The town is expected to apply for the grant in June with the results anticipated in the fall of 2024.