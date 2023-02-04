Revolution Rec Cheer fundraising towards national championships

LIVERMORE FALLS – Revolution Rec Cheer is holding a series of fundraisers to help support their travel team Code Black make it to The Quest Recreational Championships at the ESPN Sports Complex at Disney World in Florida, which will feature the top recreational teams from across the country.

Formerly known as Mt. Blue Rec Cheering, Revolution Rec Cheer has four teams that compete in the state of Maine: Chaos, Revolt, Rebellion, and Scandal. Their travel team, Code Black, is a level 3.1 Performance Rec team with kids ranging from 10-17 years old. All of the teams are currently operating out of Area Youth Sports in Livermore Falls, with practices being held five days a week.

Code Black recently competed against ten teams in The Aloha Showdown in Worcester, Massachusetts on Jan. 14 where they received the high score of the day with an overall score of 94.10. The team also won the Judges Award, a Golden Ticket Bid to the U.S. Finals, and a Silver Bid to The Quest Recreational Championships granting the team and their two coaches Nicole Osborne and Landon Wilber 50% payment.

“There is nothing like seeing these kids win they way they did and being so excited to go to these competitions,” Director Barbara Walsh said. “This is something so exciting for our little area of the world, and even though it isn’t All-Stars, it gives these kids a piece of that excitement.”

Revolution Rec Cheer is currently fundraising to help raise $6,500 to pay for the second half of their fee for The Quest which is due on Feb. 15, and Code Black will be competing at The Quest on March 10 and 11.

Over the past weekend, there have been bake sales at Duion’s Market in New Sharon, Christie’s Market in Mercer, Big Apple in Farmington, Food City in Livermore, and at the Friends and Family Exhibition at AYS on Jan. 29. At the bake sales, they sold $5 raffle tickets for the Pot of Gold which contains over $200 worth of scratch tickets and $150 cash. The winner will be announced on Feb. 5.

On Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., there will be voluntary toll booths set up at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street in Farmington, and at the St. Rose Church in Jay where team members will be collecting donations.

Revolution Rec Cheer will also be hosting a Masquerade Ball for people 21 or older at The Elks Club in Farmington on Feb. 11. The Ball will be held from 6-11 pm, and the fees to attend are $20 per couple or $15 a person. There will also be a cash bar available along with light refreshments and appetizers, and there will be a silent auction on several gift baskets. Tickets to attend the masquerade can either be purchased at the door or online at: eventbrite.com/e/masquerade-ball-tickets-518800053927

There is also a GoFundMe available for people to donate at: gofund.me/3fc4c7de