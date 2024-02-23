Ribbon cutting announces that ‘hyper-local foods’ at Root Down Market now available four days a week

NEW SHARON – Over 75 people attended Root Down Market’s ribbon cutting and grand opening during the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours on Thursday, February 15. The ribbon cutting doubled as an announcement that the market is now open Thursdays, an increase over their previous three-day weekend hours of Friday through Sunday.

Based in New Sharon, Root Down Market has been open to the public since the first weekend of January of this year, with a lot of regular business. “It’s been great, we’ve had full houses many weekends, we started with 6 tables and have now moved up to 8 tables. We’ve had full dining rooms for breakfast and lunch,” said owner Erica Emery.

The official ribbon-cutting was an opportunity for the members of the Chamber to get to know the offerings of the store, as well as for the owners Emery and her partner Dave Allen to officially cut the ribbon for their new store.

In addition to the ribbon cutting, they had snacks and soups available, and the market was open, including a selection of baked goods in the bakery case.

Root Down Market is not just a market, but also a café and bakery, all focused on delivering “hyper-local” farmed goods. Emery and Allen also own the Rustic Roots Farm in Farmington, and their farm is one of over 20 that provides goods for the market.

The teamwork they have enjoyed on the farm continues as they work at the market. Allen, along with chef Scott Croteau, keep the cafe kitchen “the best,” while Emery focuses on the bakery and market, Emery said.

“We’re excited to be on the food scene and an outlet for other farmer’s foods,” said Emery. “It feels really good that we’re helping other farmers get their food onto people’s plates and into people’s bellies.”

Not only are the market goods provided by local farms, most of which are in Franklin County and many right in New Sharon, as many baked goods ingredients as possible are as well, including grains grown, or at least milled, in Maine.

“We are really intentional about making sure that we have vegetarian and gluten free and vegan options on the menu,” added Emery. “We want to make sure anybody who comes through the door, we have something they can eat.” At least, they strive for that as often as they can, she added, saying that this past weekend some of those options ran out due to popularity.

When asked how prices compare to local grocery stores, Emery said it depends on the product, and the concept of a grocery store versus a farm market aren’t entirely equivalent anyway. “People will have to decide where to put their dollar,” she added, and the best way to make that decision is to go to Root Down Market and see their offerings for yourself. Those who know their offerings from the Farmington Farmer’s Market for the past seven years likely already know their worth, though.

While moving into the farming season, Root Down Market looks forward to the changes in fresh, seasonal offerings, as well as other plans such as opening their patio for outdoor eating. Beyond that, they have more plans in the works, but not that they’re willing to share yet. “We’re a place to watch,” said Emery.

You can learn more about Rustic Roots Farm at www.rusticrootsfarm.org.

The market doesn’t have its own website yet, but they regularly post specials, events, and currently available goods to their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rootdownmarketandcafe.