Road closures and school notices for Monday, December 18

FRANKLIN COUNTY – As heavy rain continues to fall, coupled with high winds in parts of the county, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and local first responders are monitoring road conditions. Flooding, along with downed trees and power lines, present hazardous travel conditions. Franklin County EMA has produced a Google Map with specific information on road closures in Franklin County, which they will continue to update.

In addition, local schools are issuing early release notices due to the weather, possible flooding, and power outages. The following districts have announced an early closure:

RSU 73/Spruce Mountain – 11:3o a.m. dismissal

Stratton School – 11:30 a.m. dismissal

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – 12:30 p.m. dismissal

RSU 56/Dirigo – 11:30 a.m. dismissal

RSU 74/Carrabec – 12 p.m. dismissal

RSU 9/Mt. Blue – 6-12 dismiss at 11:30 a.m., PreK-5 dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

MSAD 58/Mt. Abram – 11:3o a.m. dismissal

Franklin County EMA Road Closure Mapping:

If the embedded page does not load, click here to go to the Google Map page.

This post will be updated. To have a storm-related notice posted here, please email us at thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘Storm Notice’ in the subject line.