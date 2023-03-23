Roderick-Crosby Post 28 celebrates 104th birthday of the American Legion

FARMINGTON – Last week, the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 celebrated the 104th birthday of the American Legion national organization.

Post 28 hosts regular Friday night dinners for post members and the general public, and last Friday they included a celebration complete with a birthday cake. Post Commander Stephan Bunker delivered a short presentation before dinner to recount the history and purpose of the American Legion.

In 1919, the American Legion was formed in Paris, France by a group of World War One veterans from the United States. The Legion incorporated four key elements in their formation, Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.

“For too many veterans, the war does not end when the guns fall silent,” Bunker said. Last year, the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act was signed into law, providing comprehensive healthcare to veterans with illnesses related to burn pits, atomic radiation, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures. “Thousands of Legionnaires worldwide wrote, called, visited, and messaged lawmakers. They reminded Congress that elected officials should serve veterans as well as veterans have served America.”

Bunker said that the American Legion has also advocated for other programs to support veterans, including the Buddy Check program and the Be the One program, making suicide prevention a top priority of the organization.

Service extends beyond military duty and commitment to veterans, Bunker said. The Legion actively supports the community with a dedicated focus on the youth of America. Post 28 works with the local Boy Scouts troop among other organizations and schools to educate and support children. In addition, the Veterans and Children Foundation supports military and veterans families with temporary financial assistance for needs such as food, housing, utilities, and health.

The American Legion is the largest community service organization in the country, Bunker said. There are more than 12,000 Posts around the world, working at both the local community level and in state and national legislation.

Following the presentation and the recognition of The Table Set for One, the gathered Post members and guests enjoyed a potluck dinner and birthday cake, spending time visiting and chatting with each other.

For more information about Post 28 and for details on upcoming events, please visit their Facebook page at Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28.