RSU 73 voters send $22.17 million budget to the polls

JAY – The Regional School Unit 73 Budget Committee met with the public Thursday evening for a preliminary vote on the proposed budget. The 21-article warrant, which was passed in full, will go to a final vote on April 26.

The warrant proposes a $22.17 million budget for the district- $1.42 million more than the current fiscal year.

Resident Sharri Ouellette asked board members to consider cutting at least 10% of the budget.

“Make a good faith effort to these townspeople to show that you care that they have to give up something in order to pay taxes,” she said.

$8.6 million was passed with the first article for regular instruction.

All other articles passed, including an article requesting an agreement with the town of Fayette to allow students to attend Spruce Mountain. Fayette pays the maximum the state allows for tuition, which is roughly $11,000 per student, Superintendent Scott Albert told the crowd. If Special Education students have additional costs for any resources according to their Individual Education Program, then Fayette pays those fees. The tuition is close to what other students cost the district, Albert said.

Polls in Livermore, Livermore Falls and Jay will open on April 26 for voting.