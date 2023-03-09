RSU 9 Adult Education expanding computer literacy program

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Monday night, Superintendent Christian Elkington discussed the rising issue of bullying in the United States, particularly surrounding the increase in bullying over social media.

Director Janice David asked the board how the students’ recent sportsmanship awards coincide with the recent rise in conflict and bullying.

“When our kids as a group have a vision, a mission, and an expectation, they rise to it and follow that expectation,” Elkington said. “A lot of the difficulties we see on social media at our schools are student-to-student, and a lot of the conflict and bullying that occurs happens away from the school.”

Elkington stated that he is working closely with the admin team to see how they can work better with parents to identify and prevent any bullying and conflict issues that are arising within the schools. He also stated that the majority of bullying that takes place over social media occurs outside of school hours, which is considered unregulated time.

“We of course will continue to follow the ‘Mt. Blue Way’ by treating students, parents, and staff differences and opinions with respect, dignity, and compassion along with using the resources we now have to support our students and communities,” Elkington wrote in the Superintendent’s report.

Director of Franklin County Adult Education Nancy Allen provided the board with an update regarding the grant-funded County Wide Digital Literacy program. Franklin County Adult Education is currently working in conjunction with Greater Franklin Development Corp. and Spruce Mountain Adult Education to provide these services, all of which are free to the public.

“This is an amazing opportunity for just about anybody in the county who wants to improve their literacy skills,” Allen said.

Allen informed the board that Paul Haberstroh has recently joined Franklin County Adult Education as an instructor for almost any computer literacy need in the county. Haberstroh started teaching classes in Weld, Stratton, New Vineyard, Phillips, and Livermore Falls and is working with local libraries to form digital literacy classes all over the county. Allen also stated that Instructor Michael Burd will continue to offer classes at the learning center located at the Mt. Blue Campus.

Director of Special Services John Jones informed the board that the Mt. Blue Unified Basketball team played their first game on Feb. 14, which was led by Coach Mikayla Wilson.

“What really stood out to me, in addition to the fun the kids were having and the incredible grace that they treat each other with, was looking in the stands at the parents of kids who have now had an opportunity that many other parents have had to cheer on their kids in a team sport at school,” Jones said. “It’s just been amazing to watch, and it is well worth every minute of effort that has gone into this.”

The team played their last home game on March 7, and next week they will be traveling to Leavitt and Skowhegan for their final games of the season.