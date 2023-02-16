RSU 9 board hears public comment on school library books

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, citizens spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to express their concerns regarding a position statement on the Freedom to Read in Maine Schools.

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) and the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) have learned that some Maine school districts may be considering applying “ratings” to books in their school libraries.

“Rating, labeling, or in any other manner restricting student access to books in libraries and classroom libraries is detrimental to the experience of Maine students,” according to the position statement. “The practice of rating books violates students’ and parents’ freedoms and could cause harm to students who identify with historically underrepresented groups.”

It is also mentioned that MASL and MCELA believe that parents should have the right to determine what their own children read and have access to, as well as the idea that removing access to certain books takes this right away from parents by eliminating their ability to choose books for their own children.

“I beg you tonight to think about this not as being restricted access, but as being careful and selective.” Farmington resident and Pastor Brian Rebert said as he spoke in front of the board. Rebert also stated that he believes not every book should be available to students without parental consent. “If the parents want the students to read a certain book, it should be up to them.”

School Board Director Alexander Creznic also approached the board to speak as a private citizen of Farmington.

“We should be introducing children to increasing amounts of literature as they mature and develop, but there are certain materials that are simply age inappropriate for children to reflect themselves in,” Creznic said. “RSU 9 works hard to provide a quality education to our community’s children, and I don’t want to see the school get put in a position where they have to choose between students safety or including all books.”

Current RSU 9 School Board policy IJJ, regarding instructional and library media materials, states in part:

“A student’s parent/guardian may inspect, upon request, any instructional material used as part of the RSU 9 Curriculum. The Superintendent or designee will be responsible for developing and implementing procedures for providing access to instructional material within a reasonable time after such a request is made. The Board recognizes that the final authority as to what materials an individual student will be exposed to rests with that student’s parents or guardians. However, at no time will the wishes of one child’s parents to restrict his/her reading or viewing of a particular item infringe on other parents’ rights to permit their children to read or view the same material.”

The school board policy also outlines a procedure for challenging instructional and library media. If the issue cannot be resolved between the concerned party and the individual providing the material, the challenged material would go to a review committee appointed by the superintendent, including a Principal at the appropriate grade level, one librarian or media specialist, one classroom teacher, the department head in the subject area of the challenged materials, one student if the challenge is presented at the secondary level, one community member, and the director of curriculum.

During the presentation section of the meeting, Mt. Blue Wrestling Coach Michael Hansen approached the board in hopes to acknowledge the Girls Wrestling team as varsity athletes, and for a varsity squad at Mt. Blue on their existing wrestling team. Hansen has coached at the middle and high school level, and he has also coached the Maine National Women’s Wrestling Team.

Hansen informed the board many women’s teams are able to compete on a fair playing field against other female athletes, giving them an opportunity to test their skills and further their growth and education.

“In the sport of wrestling, this hasn’t been true for girls,” Hansen said. “They have been forced to compete against the boys in a very physically demanding sport, which sadly often leads to injuries and no varsity opportunities for them.”

There are currently 34 states that have sanctioned Women’s Wrestling as its own varsity sport, with Maine being one of the first of seven to sanction the sport for the 2017-2018 season. By sanctioning Women’s Wrestling as a varsity sport, it allows girls to earn their varsity status, their varsity letters and pins as the boys would, and the opportunities that come with them, including college scholarships.

“These ladies broke through barriers and opened doors for other young ladies to follow,” Hansen said. “They have helped girls that didn’t have the confidence to go to public school, or walk down the hallways at a public school.”

Hansen stated that they now have a girls wrestling squad ranging from students in Kindergarten to grade 12, with the core of the team being made up up Mt. Blue students.

“We’ve built strong, intelligent, young driven women, and intend to do the same for years to come,” Hansen said. “We will do the same for any woman that wishes to have safe, fair environment to grow and flourish.”

While the board was unable to make a motion due to protocol, many members of the board enthusiastically expressed their support for recognizing the girls wrestling team as varsity athletes.

“This is an appropriate conversation to have, and something that I think we should move for further discussion through the athletic director and the superintendent, and through the administrative process with the right amount of haste and consideration,” Director Richard Ruhlin said.