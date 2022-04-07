RSU 9 Board of Directors reviews proposed budget

FARMINGTON – A special meeting with the RSU 9 board of directors was held to go over a proposed draft of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

“The proposal is based upon the ED 279 funding draft which we received from the Maine DOE. We then started the process by looking at that, and again, it has not been finalized, but nothing from Augusta has told us there are going to be any changes to that document,” Superintendent Christian Elkington said.

Elkington stated that objectives are to spend responsibly while appropriately funding programs and plan for the long run in conjunction with the strategic planning process.

Regular instruction is the largest cost with an increase of 2.7 percent, approximately $300,000, to about $11.5 million, which includes one teaching position in case a large number of homeschoolers return to a grade level. There is $29,850 for summer programming, which is a way to support kids who need more time. Contracted wage and benefit increases are included under regular instruction.

Special instruction is the next largest increase at about 7.6 million which is up $381,959 or 5.3 percent. Additional staff includes a social worker and possible support for out of district placements at about $155,000. The additional position will allow RSU 9 to bill MaineCare for services and recoup costs.

“The problem being right now is the number of special service schools around the state is reducing. The main reason is staff, but also cost,” Elkington said.

The Foster Technical Center’s budget of 3 million is less than a one percent increase, $22,531. Nearly two-thirds of the cost will be offset by program subsidies.

Student and staff services, guidance, social work, library, school health, curriculum and assessment and instructional technology, has an increase of 3.3 percent with a budget of $3,047,468. This is an increase in professional development and support for new staff.

A $16,000 increase, 3.16 percent, for other instruction, includes co- and extracurricular programs and is across multiple grade levels.

System administration is up to $1,230,634, an increase of $10,038 which is less than one percent.

There is an increase of $47,856 in the superintendent’s office, partially because of restructuring positions and shifting responsibilities.

The total budget for the school board is $143,000, an increase of $9,000, mostly in audit and legal fees. They will be seeking out a new auditor due to disappointing performance.

Instructional technology has a decrease of $34,500.

School administration has an increase of eight percent, $123,862, to a total of $1.7 million. Of this increase, about $70,000 is for support staff and about $15,000 for tuition reimbursement.

Plant maintenance and operations has an increase of 13.5 percent, over half a million dollars, and the biggest components are major projects: flooring at the high school in 11 classrooms ($66,000), roof replacement at Cushing ($145,000), roof repair at Academy Hill ($92,000), and planned maintenance for other older buildings. There’s also an $80,000 increase in heating fuels, and the total budget for this item also includes restructuring positions and shifting responsibilities.

Student transportation is to increase $97,000 to a total of $2,583,000 and includes the cost of fuel and an increase of a part-time driver to full time.

The school nutrition program debt of $41,052, which is from previous years, is something the board would like to remove from the books. Much of it is from people who are no longer students in the district and it is felt that too much energy is spent pursuing it. It was summarized as merely an accounting move.

Adult education has an increase of $20,000, mostly based on wage and benefit increases.

The present proposed budget is an increase of $1,232,138, or 3.17 percent, with a local assessment share of $13,877,628 or an increase of $185,879 to 1.36 percent overall and includes adult education.

The fund balance planned to be used going forward is $1.25 million for this budget. There was discussion of reserve accounts, using unallocated funds to create reserves, and the selling of iPads and laptops expected to generate $300,000, and ESSER funds.

Next week, April 12, will be a community meeting for public review of the draft budget, and the board will vote April 26.