RSU 9 budget hearing tonight

FARMINGTON – The Regional School Unit 9 Budget Hearing will take place tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on campus. The meeting will provide voters a final opportunity to voice thoughts and opinions about the proposed budget which goes to a final vote on June 14.

The proposed $39.99 million budget represents an increase of 2.91% from the current fiscal year, with added revenue streams such as state funding and balance forwards, the increase for taxpayers would be .62%.

Superintendent Christian Elkington has stressed that there will be no new programming added this year in order to keep costs down. This is Elkington’s first budget season with RSU 9, which he said has gone smoothly so far.

The district is in the process of implementing a 10-year strategic plan, which among other things, will address several aging buildings. Federal Funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) will help offset some of the costs of expanding the pre-k program, aging roofs, boilers and parking lots. An estimated $420,000 debt reduction will also help offset the expected costs associated with the plan. This year’s budget will include fees for an architectural assessment that will help outline a 10-year plan for district facilities.

RSU 9 is currently in the third round of ESSER funds, which were provided to public schools to help adapt to COVID-19 regulation expectations. Roughly half of the funds from the second round are still available, and only about 10% of the third round of funds have been spent. Elkington estimated roughly $6.5 million is left.

The budget hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium on Mt. Blue Campus.

A final referendum vote will take place on June 14.