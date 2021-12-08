RSU 9 collecting community input for strategic planning

FARMINGTON — The Mount Blue School District (RSU 9) is distributing surveys throughout the district to gather feedback and input for their strategic planning process. RSU 9 has students from three counties in Maine and includes the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld, and Wilton.

A strategic plan was attempted about two and a half years ago, but the pandemic put that process on hold. When the district hired Christian Elkington as superintendent this summer, they decided to move forward with developing the plan.

A committee was formed, incorporating board members and a wide range of community members such as parents, staff, business owners, and retirees. The committee developed a survey with eight questions, trying to leave the survey as short and open-ended as possible.

Committee meetings are open to the public and the schedule and agendas are posted on the RSU 9 website. There are also community meetings being held in each town to provide an opportunity to engage with community members, present the survey, and hear feedback.

The survey itself contains eight questions, asking for the district’s strengths and weaknesses, changes that could be made to improve the education experience, desired outcomes for students to prepare them for adult life and work, and suggestions for changes the district should make.

The survey is available online on the RSU 9 website, and in a paper format. Paper copies may be returned to any of the RSU 9 schools. The survey is due by Dec. 20. The district is hoping to have 2,000 returned surveys to use as a data source to work on the strategic plan. Thus far, there are over 670 online surveys that have been filled out and returned. There was not an estimate for the number of paper surveys that had been returned.

Students at the high school and middle schools, along with staff in the district, are encouraged but not required to fill out the survey. Foster Tech students who live in other districts, along with their families, are also given the opportunity to make their voice heard. Parents, guardians, residents in RSU 9, local businesses, and others with a vested interest in the community are encouraged to complete the survey.

The focus has been on distributing the survey to as many groups of people as possible. Because many of the next generation of community members will go through the public school system, it is important that the community as a whole provides input into the process, rather than just school staff and parents.

“We’re talking about the future of our communities,” Elkington shared during a community meeting in Temple.

The strategic plan is in the beginning stage. Currently, the committee is gathering as much information as possible, and over the winter they will review the surveys and identify common themes. These themes will then inform the district’s mission, vision, and guiding principles. From there, goals will be set to meet those standards, and action steps outlined to reach those goals. These will all be reviewed and approved by the school board, with the hope that the project will be complete by June 2022.