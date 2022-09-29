RSU 9 prohibits staff participation in political activities during school hours

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, the board voted unanimously to prohibit staff from participating in political activities during school hours and on school grounds.

The political activities mentioned in the revised policy include campaigning; using their employee position to influence the political views of students, parents, or others; wearing political clothing or displaying campaign paraphernalia; and collecting funds or distributing campaign material.

The policy also precludes staff members from using school resources to promote political candidates or parties. This includes school-owned laptops, copiers, scanners, or mail services.

Employees are still permitted to discuss political and controversial issues, and they are allowed to bring in political candidates as guest speakers provided that they are in compliance with the board’s policy. The policy also continues to permit “mock elections, debates, conventions, or other simulated political activities, where the activity is intended as an educational experience.”

In his most recent report, Superintendent Christian Elkington provided an update regarding meals and remote learning days. His report states that most federal waivers have now ended, and only meals offered at school will be reimbursed by the state and federal government.

If a school needs to have a COVID-19 related closure, the meals they would give to the students would be paid for by the state and federal government because COVID-19 closures are still supported under the waivers provided by the federal government.

The report also states that throughout the 22-23 school year, remote learning days will no longer be a substitute for snow days.

“We will not be offering a Remote School option on say a snow day, for this reason, concern for weather-related electrical outages and lack of connectivity, and for the emotional health of students enjoying a snow day,” Elkington wrote in his report.

Concern regarding the “Gender 101” poster displayed outside of the guidance counselor’s office was mentioned by Director Alexander Creznic. The board agreed that they would not address the issue until it is brought up as an agenda item in a subsequent meeting.