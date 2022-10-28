RSU 9 receives special services update

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Director of Special Services John Jones spoke to the board in reference to the recent Administrator Report.

He informed the board that during the summer of 2022 and through September and October, the Special Services Office interviewed upwards of 50 applicants for a variety of positions throughout the district.

“From where we were a year and a half ago to now has vastly improved,” Jones said. “We’re pretty happy with many of the folks we have and they are very motivated and willing to participate in professional development activities and to keep learning.”

There were 33 Educational Technician positions open in July, and as of now, there are only eight Ed-Tech positions and one telepractice support position open. There are three applicants who are currently going through the hiring process.

Jones also stated that there are roughly 388 students with disabilities in RSU 9, and 26 students are in the referral process. 46 students have transferred into the district since mid-August, of which one-third of these students have significant educational or mental health-related needs that require an increased adult supportive staff.

These students also require services such as specialized transportation, out-of-district placements, health and/or behavior plans, and other expanded services. There are currently 13 students who are receiving special education services from an out-of-district placement, which is a higher number than in previous years.

Jones expressed concern over the pressure that is placed on special purpose private schools when it comes to accommodating these students’ needs, and he is working with the state on finding a solution to alleviate these stresses.

Staff adjustments have been made more than usual this year as well based on the influx of students, and the adjustments are based on the identified needs of students and the certification of staff members.

“Our staff follows the needs of students, and at times I have the unpleasant task of letting folks know we really need you over here,” Jones said.

The report also states that Special Services will continue to work with staff at UMF regarding instruction, inclusion, and best practices. The office has worked closely with UMF instructors and with UMF Counseling program director Lisa Henry who has supported the district’s Day Treatment social workers.

“Our office plans to continue to broaden and strengthen our collaborations with UMF in both the short and long term,” Jones wrote in his report.

Jones also noted that there is a Career Explorations class available at Mt. Blue High School where students are given the opportunity to visit worksites around the county including Origin, Sugarloaf, Riverside Florists, Gagne and Son Concrete, and others.

“We are very excited about this course and hope that it will lead to some level of paid employment experiences and extended learning opportunities,” Jones wrote.

Moving forward, the Office of Special Services will continue collaborating with statewide and community partners, and they plan to focus on strengthening transition planning for students and preparing them for life after graduation.