RSU 9 shares successes with summer food program, gears up for new school year

FARMINGTON – The RSU 9 school board met Tuesday night for the last board meeting prior to the start of the school year.

The board recognized Isaac Libby, in Tech Services, and Joseph McPherson, Lead Custodian at W.G. Mallet School, as the staff members of the month, thanking them for their work and dedication to the district.

Superintendent Christian Elkington shared that September is Attendance Awareness Month and that the district will be working to promote and incentivize student attendance. Elkington included a news article on ‘chronic absenteeism’ in schools across the country for the board to review.

The district recently received a positive administrative review from the Maine Department of Education Summer Food Service Program. The report noted that there were no findings and that the Farmington Mobile Route was observed, and further stated that Andy Hutchins, the Food Service Director, is doing ‘a great job overseeing the program.’

Elkington said that the district continues to have one of the best, if not the best, school nutrition programs in the state.

Hutchins shared his report on the food service department. Over the summer the department served meals at twelve different sites. Due to updated summer meal regulations from the state, the district was able to offer non-congregate meals, which means that meals did not have to be eaten on-site. This change allowed the district to offer parent/guardian pick-up of meals, and to offer a breakfast for the following day during lunch pickup. Hutchins said that they were able to serve many more meals and operate more efficiently. In addition to meal pick-ups, they served breakfast and lunch at the high school, Malley School, and Cascade Brook School, and ran two mobile routes with stops at strategic locations where kids gather or parents could easily access.

Altogether, the team prepared and served 14,035 meals between June 26 and August 4.

Melissa Williams shared an update on the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in the district. She reported that they are working on middle school programs with Day Mountain Regional Middle School and Rangeley Lakes Regional School, and exploring options with Spruce Mountain Middle School.

Williams invited the board to visit the tech programs. “It’s always a good time to see students in action and you really see the value of their investment in what they’re doing and how they look as … young adults coming into our communities and hopefully staying in our communities.”

Technology Director Kevin Bremner shared concerns about the use of AI services in schools, particularly in relation to students plagiarizing work or using AI tools to avoid doing their own work. On the other hand, he said that the use of AI tools can benefit teachers. While the district could restrict access to AI tools on the school networks, students could still access it at home, so blocking access does not necessarily solve the issue.

The board signed the town assessment warrants for the 2023-2024 school year, and held several executive sessions. Elkington reported afterwards that the board voted unanimously, 11-0, to allow a student to return to MBHS from expulsion, and voted unanimously to approve the new professional staff contract 2023-2026, pending ratification by the Mt. Blue Regional School District Education Association.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org