RSU 9 students soaking up summer with Summer Learning Camp

FARMINGTON – Students in the Regional School Unit 9 district have been focusing on literacy, mathematics, science, and wellness this summer. The camp has been held at W.G. Mallett School and provides breakfast and lunch each day.

Future scientists have explored inquiry-based lessons through GSK Science in the Summer. Marisa Kelley, an outreach teacher through the Maine Discovery Museum has led students through the lessons as part of the “Be a Biologist” programming. Students have explored changes in the environment by taking on the role of a fisheries biologist and tested pH levels from water samples to determine if fish were being harmed by a pretend chemical spill. They will also be exploring what it’s like to be a wildlife biologist and learn about hummingbirds and the resources they need for survival, with the final project being to design a feeder that will bring hummingbirds back to their preserve.

Most of the lessons have been held outdoors, providing opportunities for students to write, work with math facts, read, and participate in short sessions with guidance counselors while enjoying all that nature has to offer. Students will return to school in just a few weeks, but in the meantime are enjoying learning math with sidewalk chalk, science in the school garden, and social skills through games and group activities.