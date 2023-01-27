RSU 9 students work towards Maine DOE diplomas

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Christian Elkington provided an update regarding the Pre-K grant submission. He stated that they were hoping to be able to make it through the third round of funding to support a Pre-K, but due to a confusing grant application, they decided to pull out of the application process.

Elkington also stated that in Governor Janet Mill’s new budget, there is approximately $11 million that will be dedicated to increasing Pre-K support. The board will be looking to apply for the next round of grants in the spring, or as soon as the applications are released for the 23-24 school year. If the board is awarded the grant, it will assist with possible room renovations, professional development, and equipment needs if it is required to expand to full-time Pre-K in RSU 9.

Mt. Blue High School Principal Monique Poulin informed the board that the Maine Department of Education put forth legislation to give students who should have graduated in 2022 and students who are scheduled to graduate in 2023 an opportunity to work towards a Maine DOE diploma.

The expectations and requirements differ from the requirements for earning a Mt. Blue High School diploma, and it is designed for students who struggled to stay connected to school through the pandemic or for other varying reasons.

“The first student today received his Maine DOE diploma,” Poulin said. “It really is his ticket to what’s next, and in the absence of that it can be more challenging.”

Poulin and Mt. Blue High School teacher Lisa Dalrymple provided the board with a presentation on the International Student Program, designed to help bring funds into the district in support of the reinitiation of the elementary World Languages programming.

The International Student Program was initially founded in 2015, giving both international and Mt. Blue students an opportunity to share their cultures and ideas with each other. The goal of the program is to enrich the learning environment and to bring social and cultural diversity to American students, and to help students develop relevant skills with interacting with people from around the world.

“I believe that this is a great impact for our community,” Dalrymple said. “It really enriches our learning environment by bringing both social and cultural diversity, which is something that we celebrate.”