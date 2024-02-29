RSU 9 superintendent reports increases in students raised in multi-generational households

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Superintendent Christian Elkington provided his superintendent’s report and highlighted the rising number of students who are currently being raised in multi-generational and skip-households.

Elkington shared an article with the board that stated the rise in children living with grandparents in the United States since the year 2000 has increased by 36%, from 9.3% to 12.7%.

“As shared in this report, more and more of our young people are living with grandparents,” Elkington wrote. “I believe the numbers in Maine and in RSU 9 are much higher than what is reported here. This is a big shift for sure.”

Elkington shared with the board that he believes the number of students in the district who are currently living in multi-generational and skip-households is between 15-20%. The primary cause of this is believed to be due to financial hardship, and parents being unable to support their children. Elkington wrote in his report that the district works closely with families going through financial hardships because “the state and county efforts are not able to keep up with the need.”

“Our school teams need to be mindful of this and really try to work with the birthright parent(s),” Elkington said. “The best thing we can do right now is really ask our parents who are not around to give their parents more say and direct understanding of what they have to do to oversee their grandchildren.”

Elkington also stated that the district’s business software will be upgraded over the next two years. Over 90% of the school districts in Maine have been using the software Profund, which is now obsolete and is no longer providing updates. RSU 9 has been using Profund for over ten years and will be upgrading its system to School ERP Pro Evergreen.

The estimated cost to switch over to the new software system is $200,000, and the district plans to put funding in a reserve account so that the cost will be absorbed over three years. Elkington stated in his report that more information will be provided as he learns more about the transition.

Student Services Coordinator of Franklin County Adult Education Mary Redmond-Luce provided an administrator report to the board for the month of February.

Redmond-Luce stated that they currently have a total of 163 students enrolled in Adult Ed., and 11 students have graduated high school this year. Out of the students currently enrolled, 76 are engaged in basic adult education/adult basic skills, and 125 students are engaged in workforce training or increasing skills for college and career readiness.

Redmond-Luce also recognized Paul Haberstroh and Mike Burd for providing individualized, digital literacy classes throughout Franklin County which has been grant-funded through Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development. In the past 13 months, Haberstroh and Burd have taught a total of 786 classes and worked with 206 students on digital literacy.

“It’s as important as literacy,” Redmond-Luce said. “People talk about how disadvantaged people are if they can’t read, well if you don’t know how to use technology it’s the same level of being disadvantaged.”

