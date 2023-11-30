RSU 9 working to support students experiencing homelessness

FARMINGTON – At the RSU 9 Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday night, Director of Food Services Andrew Hutchins provided the board with an administrator update and stated that 76% of students are currently participating in the school lunch program and 45% participate in the breakfast program. The numbers have improved greatly in comparison to the 2017-2018 school year where participation rates were at 46.5% for lunch and 25% for breakfast.

“The team is very excited to have more students dining with us and look forward to breaking new records each month,” Hutchins wrote in his report.

Hutchins also stated that all five elementary schools are currently participating in the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. This federal grant allows the school to prepare and serve a fresh fruit or vegetable snack during the school day, and each fruit or vegetable is accompanied by a fun facts sheet to allow students to learn more about the produce being offered.

In his report, Hutchins highlighted that the country is currently experiencing a supply chain shortage of cardboard milk cartons that is beginning to affect schools in Maine. Throughout the schools in RSU 9, they serve approximately 2,700 cartons of milk a day.

“We have a plan to adjust daily offerings if needed by adding additional beverage choices. This will ensure students still have access to wholesome, fresh milk at both breakfast and lunch,” Hutchins wrote. “We’ll continue to work closely with our valued distributor partners to minimize any impact on students.”

Social Worker and McKinney-Vento Liason Amanda Clark also provided the board with an administrator report regarding the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

The McKinney-Vento Act requires schools to enroll students experiencing homelessness immediately, even if the student is unable to provide documents that are typically required for enrollment. The total number of students who are currently identified as meeting the McKinney-Vento criteria is 38. Clark stated that an estimated 90% of these students qualify under the “doubled-up” category, meaning they are living with either a family member or a friend for financial reasons.

“It is our job to make sure that we are identifying and getting them back into school as quickly as possible,” Clark said. “Usually that turnaround is within the next day or so.”

Clark also stated that RSU 9 partnered with Central Maine Power to support a family with five in-district children with getting power restored at their residence and putting a long-term plan in place for payment.

The State Pilot Program to Help Maine Students Avoid Homelessness came into effect beginning July 1, and this pilot program provides McKinney-Vento liaisons with access to emergency financial assistance for students at risk of homelessness in an amount of up to $750 per student per year. The allowable uses for these funds can go towards housing-related needs, utilities, critical home repairs, transportation to get students to school, and emergency assistance.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org