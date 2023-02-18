Rural Maine: Access to Justice Crisis

FARMINGTON – Rural Maine faces an access to justice crisis. In a recent episode of MBTV’s show Talkin’ Maine, host Tom Saviello welcomed retired Judge Don Alexander and Attorney Paul Mills to discuss the lack of indigent legal services in Maine, and what is being done to help relieve this issue. And earlier this week, Caroline Wilshusen, Director of Admissions at Maine Law, addressed students and members of the public during a presentation at University of Maine at Farmington on Monday, February 13. Facilitated by Professor Jim Melcher, who teaches American Politics and serves as the Pre-Law advisor at UMF, the conversation focused on the need for lawyers and ways to approach law school.

During the presentation, Wilshusen discussed the need for more attorneys in Maine. In particular, rural Maine has a huge demand for attorneys, which Wilshusen described as ‘an access to justice crisis.’

This problem goes beyond criminal law issues. It also impacts family law, disability cases, property debates, and other issues including legal counsel for entrepreneurs and small business owners. People need an attorney to handle these matters, but the deficit of lawyers makes it difficult for the public to access services.

Wilshusen believes that the lack of lawyers disrupts the community in more ways than the obvious lack of representation. Lawyers are not just litigators; they are primarily problem solvers. They are involved in a variety of issues, from building permits, environmental policies, and public legislation to family law and criminal justice. Lawyers are needed in every area of life and these roles need to be filled by well educated people who are passionate and invested in their work.

Maine is the only state that does not have a public defender’s office. A public defender is a lawyer appointed by the courts and provided by the state or federal governments to represent and advise those who cannot afford to hire a private attorney for certain types of cases. These are in need for people who do not have enough money to provide themselves their own lawyer, and need equal representation in the court. In these cases, instead of a public defender, Maine residents may have an attorney supplied by the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services.

The Commission does not supply attorneys for civil cases such as divorce, eviction, protection from abuse, small claims or foreclosures. For these and other needs residents may need to travel far outside of their home county to receive representation and legal counsel.

Indigent legal services are provided to Maine residents below a certain poverty line. During the MBTV interview, Mills stated that in most criminal cases citizens do not qualify for a court appointed attorney, as part of the qualifications require there has to be a possibility of jail time, or the charged crime has to be a felony.

Saviello noted that many of the attorneys that once handled the majority of legal service work in Maine are now aging out and entering retirement.

Judge Alexander confirmed that the baby boomer generation is now aging out and retiring. He added that the biggest population boom in Maine was during the 1970s when the state’s population grew 13.7%. Of that population increase, over half were young professionals in their field.

Today, Maine has the oldest population in the country, with residents 60 or older making up nearly one third of the state. As these people reach retirement age, there is a lack of younger people stepping into their positions, an issue that can seen in nearly every aspect of life in Maine.

There is a limit to the legal services that can be done remotely, Mills said. In order to properly execute a case, the attorney needs to relate to the client, whether it is a human services case or a criminal case. Mills emphasized that there needs to be lawyers ‘on the scene’ to represent clients and build a relationship with them.

Saviello said that the access to justice crisis has also been aggravated due to the pandemic. Many of the court systems shut down, causing an influx of cases piling up, along with no attorneys to take the case.

Judge Alexander said that there is action to improve the crisis by utilizing Maine Law, the only law school in Maine. Senator President Jackson supported the creation of the Fort Kent Rural Practice Clinic, and Maine Law also implemented a rural practice fellowship program. Students go into law offices during the summer of their first and second year, engaging in rural practice while helping out the local lawyers in court.

Maine Law students practice under the supervision of teachers and lawyers, but they can be sworn in and work as student attorneys, not just as paralegal assistants. This allows students to leave law school with real client representation under their belt.

Judge Alexander added that in 2021, the legislature raised the hourly rate of pay for indigent legal services lawyers from $60 to $80. While the pay increase was being implemented, the number of lawyers willing to take on cases decreased. This is due in part to the issues with court scheduling, as well as the workload of cases caused by the pandemic. Lawyers need to represent their paying clients, as well as clients who require indigent legal services, and with a shortage of lawyers there are not enough lawyers to meet the needs of the community.

There has now been a proposal to increase the hourly rate of pay significantly to $120 depending on the difficulty of the case. Mills believes that an hourly rate of pay for legal services is unwise, as it rewards inefficiency to finish cases. The longer a lawyer spends on a case the more they would be paid. He believes fixed fees on a case to case basis are more practical, as the client would be paying for the result of the case.

Judge Alexander said that the indigent legal system is looking to allow student debt relief for attorneys who take court appointed cases. Mills added that 71% of Law school graduates have student debt, with the average debt being $118,000 to $120,000.

In conclusion, Saviello addressed the issue that even if a Maine resident can afford legal services, they have had difficulty accessing an attorney.

According to Maine Law, more than half of the state’s attorneys are located in Cumberland County, while 60 percent of the state’s population is located in rural areas. Traveling hours across the state to meet with an attorney can be a huge barrier for families and individuals who face challenges with reliable transportation, access to childcare, or funds for lodging and travel expenses.

Law school is a gateway to more than private practice. Maine Law graduates go on to become leaders, policy makers, educators, entrepreneurs and others who help create and support a strong, vibrant community. Maine Law is at the forefront of information privacy laws and Arctic and environmental laws, making impacts in Maine and around the world.

“If we can find folks who are from the community that want to go back to their community and be a leader, that is beautiful,” Wilshusen said. She aims to support the local community by investing in students pursuing law, while also marketing towards students across the country who want to live and work in Maine.

Although Wishusen and Maine Law cannot ensure that these new lawyers will stay in rural Maine, Wilshusen stated that she will work with them and support them in any way she can. She also works to make the public aware of the need for these attorneys; with awareness, local community members may choose law school as a career path.

“For the world to work well, everybody needs to have access to really good legal representation,” Wilshusen said.