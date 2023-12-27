Rural Maine state representatives eye a seat in Washington, with Republican primaries in June 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Two rural Maine Republican candidates are seeking the Second District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, with the Republican Primaries in June 2024. The Bulldog asked each a few questions that pertain to Franklin County.

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent currently represents Maine’s 1st district in the state legislature, including the following towns: Allagash; Ashland; Eagle Lake; Fort Kent; Garfield Plantation; Masardis; Nashville Plantation; New Canada; Northwest Aroostook; Portage Lake; St. Francis; St. John Plantation; Wallagrass; Winterville Plantation; Big Twenty Township.

Theriault is from Fort Kent, Maine, in the St. John Valley Area. His great-grandfather and grandfather both worked in the logging industry, and his family still operates a logging and lumber business in Fort Kent.

“I was very fortunate to grow up in the family business,” Theriault said. He grew up operating heavy equipment and machinery before he had his driver’s license, and he raced cars as a hobby throughout high school. After graduating he raced professionally across the country, with the highlight of his racing career winning the 2017 American Race Car Association National Championship. After retiring due to injuries, Theriault began managing and mentoring other racers. He also ran for and was elected to the State House of Representatives for Maine’s district 1 in 2022.

Theriault said that Aroostook County and Franklin County have a lot of similarities, both very dependent on tourism, hunting, and outdoor recreation activities, along with a successful logging economy.

“What are your thoughts on the proposal for a National Wildlife Refuge in Franklin County?”

Theriault said given the available information, he would not support the proposal. “Anybody that’s representing the state at the federal level … should make sure that Maine continues to be a safe place and a great place for people to come enjoy the wildlife and the great outdoors.”

“What are your thoughts on the housing situation and affordable housing projects in rural Maine?”

Theriault said that the housing issue is a national issue which is certainly felt in Maine. He said that to look at it from a larger standpoint, inflation, caused by ‘wasteful government spending’ and COVID-era policies which ‘rewarded the rich’ and made it difficult for middle and lower income families to buy housing because they were outbid. High interest rates, which he says are an effect of high government spending, an issue he looks to address, continue to make it difficult for many to secure housing.

An increase of Air B&Bs or other properties that are bought for an investment property and only used for vacation rentals pushes people out of the county. “I think our main focus here in the state needs to be on increasing housing supply. Spending money to fix the problem is just one part of the solution… it cannot be the only part of the solution because otherwise we’re just going to cause inflation within the construction industry which is not going to solve the problem. I think it’s got to be a holistic approach, but mainly looking at the policies in terms of rules and permitting processes here in the state.”

“What do you see as the biggest need in our communities, and what do you plan to do to address that?”

Theriault said one of the biggest issues, other than inflation and the economic situation, is the border policies in place nationally. He is very concerned with fentanyl and other drugs that are coming across the border and making their way into Maine. In addition to this, Theriault said there is a mental health crisis that is partially exacerbated because of the substances coming into the state. He believes it is a national security issue as well as a social health issue which needs to be tackled by representatives at both the state and federal level.

“Though it’s very complicated, I think we have to focus on the basics right now, which is to secure the border, make sure that we know who is coming into the country, and reduce the influx of dangerous drugs that are making their way into our communities, and then focusing on resources to help people come off of them, as well as address the potentially underlying mental health crises that these individuals either have ongoing or had before they started these drugs.”

More information on Theriault’s campaign can be found here: www.austinformaine.com

Michael Soboleski of Phillips currently represents Maine’s 73rd district in the state legislature, which includes the following towns: Carrabassett Valley; East Central Franklin; Kingfield; Wyman Township; Coplin Plantation; Dallas Plantation; Eustis; North Franklin; Phillips; Rangeley; Rangeley Plantation; Sandy River Plantation; West Central Franklin; Alder Stream Township; Coburn Gore Township; Jim Pond Township; Lang Township; Freeman Township; Madrid Township; Salem Township; Andover; Gilead; Lincoln Plantation; Magalloway Township; Newry; North Oxford; Upton; Adamstown Township; Andover North Surplus Township; Lower Cupsuptic Township; Lynchtown Township; Richardsontown Township; Riley Township; Dennistown Plantation; Highland Plantation; Jackman; Moose River; Northwest Somerset; The Forks Plantation; West Forks Plantation; Attean Township; Bowtown Township; Carrying Place Township; Dead River Township; Holeb Township; Pierce Pond Township; Raytown Township; Spring Lake Township; Upper Enchanted Township.

Soboleski is a ‘born and raised’ Mainer, life-long conservative, and Marine Corps veteran. He went into the Marine Corps after graduating from Gardiner High School, then started a small business. In the late 90s he ‘turned a hobby into a career’ and went into acting, with roles on both Law and Order SVU and Third Watch over 13 years in New York City as a professional actor, stunt double, and precision driver. After retiring from acting he worked at Sugarloaf Mountain in property support. In 2019 he took a job running all field operations in the State of Maine for the U.S. Census Bureau and made Maine the first in the nation to close out the census after decades of being one of the last to complete the census. In 2022, he ran for and was elected to district 73, which is the largest district in the state and covers parts of three counties.

“What are your thoughts on a proposed National Wildlife Refuge in Franklin County?”

Soboleski is opposed to the proposal. “We already have ninety thousand acres up in that area that’s under preservation right now, so we have a big swath we’re taking care of, and taking fourteen thousand acres off the county tax rolls might not be a problem for richer communities that are in the county, but for people who are struggling to pay their bills right now, working paycheck to paycheck, for our elderly who actually are trying to decide between medication, food, heat, and electricity now … To add an additional financial burden to them, that’s not necessary, I felt was completely unfair.”

Soboleski was one of the local and state representatives who contacted the federal delegation this fall to request that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stop the process of exploring a possible National Wildlife Refuge located in the High Peaks region in the center of Franklin County.

“If I thought for a second that we weren’t being responsible in how we were handling it, I would have a different view. But we are being responsible,” Soboleski said.

“What are your thoughts on the housing situation and affordable housing projects in rural Maine?”

Soboleski is aware of the project in the Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley area. He felt it was extremely important for that project to focus on workforce housing; with so many people leaving the cities and moving to smaller communities in rural Maine, rent and housing prices are being driven ‘through the roof’, causing a serious problem.

Soboleski said there are state programs being put into place to allow for additional workforce housing to be developed.

“Use it for the people that are here, that need it, that are struggling right now. Maybe they’re living in an antiquated old mobile home, or a building that’s just not cutting it for them, that’s not safe, not efficient, and it’s too costly. Get those folks in there before we start giving it to somebody that’s not a citizen of the State of Maine. I believe we should take care of our citizens first.”

“What do you see as the biggest need in our communities, and how would you look to address that?”

To answer this, Soboleski said he had to look at what is going on in Washington. “We’re in a very very bad position right now, and it’s affecting every aspect of our lives all the way down into our communities,” Soboleski said. “We have a border that’s no longer a border. We have record spending, record inflation, record debt. We have bad energy policy, bad education policy, and we have unelected officials in our departments and agencies who need to be held accountable for what they’re doing. We need legislation which will not only hold them accountable, but will also do the oversight and investigations to hold them accountable.”

“Those types of issues filter right down into our local communities. They cause the troubles that we have. Just throwing money at people is not a solution for this, and that’s what we seem to be doing constantly, especially down at the statehouse here in Maine.” Soboleski said that the goal of bringing 75,000 more immigrants in from across the border would push more people out of the cities and into rural Maine, forcing costs to go up. He said this would be ‘catastrophic’ to low income families that are struggling right now.

“It’s happening too fast. That’s the problem. It’s not that we don’t want people to come here, we do. We’ve always been an immigrant-friendly nation and society. I’m Polish, you know. My grandmother was Ukrainian. So there’s a spot for that in our lives. But we also have a process for that right now. Go through the legal process and take care of it.”

Soboleski said that the immigration system needs to be fixed, the border needs to be shut down, and the economy needs to be fixed, with funds staying in the U.S., not being sent out of the country. He noted local concerns about education and school districts, including school funding and educational policy authority.

More information on Soboleski’s campaign can be found here: mikesoboleski.com

The Presidential Primaries, both Republican and Democrat, are set for March 4, 2024. General Primaries for local, state, and federal officials are on June 11, 2024, which would include the Republican Primaries for House of Representatives. Democrat incumbent Jared Golden intends to run again but there is currently no opposing Democrat candidate for a primary race. Another Republican candidate, Rob Cross, was unable to be reached for comment. The primary elections determine which candidate each party will advance to the general election in November. Maine currently has four qualified parties: Democratic, Green Independent, Libertarian and Republican that may participate in primary elections. (Note: although some unenrolled candidates choose to designate themselves as “Independent,” there is no “Independent” party in Maine.) To vote in a primary you need to be enrolled in that party; contact your local town office and registrar of voters for more information.