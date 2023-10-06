Saddleback Mountain celebrates third annual Oktoberfest, October 7

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION – Saddleback Mountain is hosting its third annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 7, for a day full of food, drinks, live music, and many vendors. This year’s celebration will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held indoors at the main level of the lodge due to expected rain showers on Saturday.

The second annual Oktoberfest 5K Race up Saddleback Mountain will still go on outdoors at 10 a.m. and will challenge each competitor to race up 1,152 feet of vertical gain. Anyone interested in participating in the event must register before the event and must pay a registration fee of $40. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

The festival will feature live music from TJ Swan who will be performing at the Pub when the gates open at 11 a.m. This will be followed by a pie-eating contest that will begin at 12 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee to enter the contest, and the winner will receive a pie and a gift certificate to the Pub.

A costume contest will be running from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and the person in the best-dressed Oktoberfest attire will win a 3-night stay for 9 people in Rangeley which has been gifted by Morton & Furbish Vacation Rentals. The stay is for a future date in fall 2023 or spring 2024.

Skosh will also be performing at the Pub from 1:30-3:30 p.m., followed by the highly anticipated Stein Hoisting Championship where 10 men’s and women’s qualifiers will go head-to-head to see who can raise their stein the longest.

After the festivities, the Pub will remain open from 4-8 p.m. and will continue to serve its full dinner menu. Tickets for the Oktoberfest celebration can be purchased for $15 in advance online or $20 at the door. For more information, the full schedule of events, or to purchase tickets, visit www.saddlebackmaine.com