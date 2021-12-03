Salem Community Building under repair, restoration

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Fundraising efforts are underway to restore the Salem Community Building on Route 142. This building is listed on Maine’s Historic Building Registry, but over the years it has suffered some weather damage. Stanley Howard, a Salem resident, has already raised $5,700 towards repairing the steeple, and about half of the work has been completed already. Howard secured a grant from the Maine Steeple Fund for $4,100, which will be a reimbursement after the steeple project is completed.

Warren Hinkley has been doing the work, and he has made the steeple weather-tight for the upcoming winter. The roof underneath the bell was a flat roof and Hinkley replaced rotted boards in the roof and added a pitch to allow water to runoff. He also laid down ice and water shield to keep the area dry. More work is needed to finish the job, including new shingles on the steeple roof.

Howard would like to see the entire building restored. The floor is sagging and needs to be lifted; Howard wants to put steel girders underneath to support the building properly. At the moment, the building rests on round concrete footers, which have sunk into the ground over time and continue to sink and shift the building. The inside and outside of the building need a fresh coat of paint, but because it is listed as a historic building, there are specifications and guidelines that have to be met for restoration projects. There is not currently a water source at the building, although there is a septic holding tank. Howard wants to see a driven well installed in the future.

Inside, the walls and ceiling are covered in a plaster mixture. In places the finish is chipped and stained, and the ceiling under the bell tower has suffered badly from water damage. Now that work has been done on the steeple, the ceiling is drying out, but repairs are needed there as well.

A kitchen was added on to the building after construction, as well as a wheelchair accessible ramp.

“There’s a lot of potential here, but it’s been neglected for a long time,” Howard said.

The building is owned by the Mount Abram Cemetery Association. The association maintains the Mount Abram Cemetery near the high school and the community building. Howard was able to get 501(c)3 status for the association, allowing him to apply for grants for the community building.

Howard hopes to raise $30,000 to $50,000 to complete the work. He wants to have the building useable by the public for birthday parties, Christmas parties, craft fairs, and other community events. Eventually, he would like to see it as a Salem Historical Society, with photos, books, and other memorabilia from when Salem was an incorporated town when the train ran through.