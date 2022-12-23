Sand for Seniors program providing security for Jay residents

JAY – A new collaboration between the Public Works Department and the Police Department aims to help keep the most vulnerable in Jay safer during the winter months.

A resident contacted the police department with a suggestion that they replicate a ‘Sand for Seniors’ program that Rumford Police is doing. This winter, Jay PD has started their own ‘Sand for Seniors’ program. Chief Richard Caton IV explained that the program is a joint operation between Public Works and the PD.

For many years the town has allowed residents to collect a bucket of sand from the town shed for each winter storm, for the purposes of sanding driveways and walkways. However, some residents are unable to get sand for a variety of reasons. They may be house-bound, or simply unable to lift a heavy bucket of sand.

Enter the Public Works and PD. The Public Works fills buckets of sand and officers from the department deliver the buckets. While town employees can’t spread the sand themselves due to legal restrictions and liability, they can set up the bucket in whatever location the resident considers most appropriate. While the department recommends buckets are stored indoors to prevent freezing, they do have lids for buckets that are stored outside.

Residents can call the police department non emergency line at 207-897-6766 to request a bucket delivery, and call again when their bucket is running low so that an officer can deliver a fresh bucket. In addition residents are encouraged to call if their bucket does freeze, so that it can be replaced with a fresh bucket.

Maine has a high percentage of elderly individuals compared to other states, and many live alone. Spreading sand on icy driveways and other areas can be a proactive measure to help reduce falls and injuries, which can be particularly devastating for older people. Making sand more accessible is one way to help keep people safe.

Chief Caton said that while they try to get deliveries out as soon as possible, this service is dependent on other calls for service; emergencies come first. However, the Public Works department can also make deliveries if officers are otherwise engaged.

There is no cost to participate in the program. Over sixty buckets have been donated by the Paris Farmer’s Union, Merrill’s Garage, and a local resident Wade Atwood. Buckets are filled by the Public Works crew and deliveries are free of charge.

“It’s teamwork,” Caton said.

Currently Caton has sixteen people signed up for the program. He feels it is a strong start to something they hope to continue offering.

To sign up for the program call the Jay Police Department non-emergency line at 207-897-6766.