Sanford man pleads guilty to unlawful sexual contact felony

FARMINGTON – A Sanford man pleaded guilty to having unlawful sexual contact with a juvenile in 2018 and received a partially-suspended, three year sentence in Franklin County court last week.

Luis Frawley, 35, previously of Jackman but now of Sanford, pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact, a Class C felony, as well as misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching. The charges relate to the same victim, a juvenile who was younger than 14 years old when the incidents that the charges stem from occurred in the summer of 2018.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was referred to the case by another law enforcement agency, after determining that the criminal conduct occurred in Franklin County. Frawley admitted to a FCSO detective that he had touched the victim.

Frawley was sentenced to three years on the felony charge, followed by two years of probation. Frawley was sentenced to the longest immediate jail sentence allowable under the terms of the arranged plea, at 90 days. The sentence on the misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching charge was set at 364 days, all suspended, followed by an additional year of probation. Frawley’s sentences will be served consecutively, meaning he will be on probation for three years following his release. Terms of his probation will include counseling, submitting to random searches of electronic devices and having no contact with juveniles under the age of 18 unless supervised by their parents.

Frawley’s conviction on the felony unlawful sexual contact charge means he will need to register in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the next 25 years.