Santa’s helpers hard at work in Rangeley

RANGELEY — Operation Santa Claus is a go! Rangeley Fire Rescue and the Rangeley Firefighters Association are collecting wish lists from kids in their response area and the Rangeley Lakes Regional School district. Wish lists are to be completed through an online survey and the deadline is December 1.

Delivery day is Dec. 11.

Parents and guardians are invited to fill out wish lists for kids age 13 and under living in Rangeley, Oquossoc, Sandy River Plantation, Rangeley Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Adamstown Plantation, Davistown Plantation, Lincoln Plantation, Magalloway Plantation, Wilsons Mills, Letter E Township, and Letter D Township. There is no income requirement and the fun is open to all kids in the area.

For years, Rangeley Fire Rescue hosted a Christmas Party at the fire station, serving hundreds of area children and providing photos with Santa, presents, snacks, crafts, and other activities. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic they shifted to a door-to-door delivery method to allow the kids in their response area to experience some magic and fun over the holidays. This year they are doing Santa Claus deliveries again, and there are three Santas and two Grinches ready to help deliver packages.

The Rangeley Firefighters Association purchases the gifts for the kids who sign up, and also covers the cost of fuel for the operation so the effort doesn’t cost taxpayer funds. The Rangeley Firefighters Association is a 501(c)3 organization and donations are accepted at any time; donations can be directed to the Rangeley Fire Department Station One at 15 School Street, Rangeley Maine.

Questions may be directed to Chief Michael Bacon at 207-864-3800 or by email to rfd1314@gmail.com

While there will be a few extra goodies stashed on the trucks in case of emergency, the firefighters are urging that families fill out the survey to allow them to plan better and ensure adequate gifts are available. The survey is available here: https://tinyurl.com/RangeleyFireChristmas2021

