Saturday: Pierpole Day celebrates Strong’s heritage with many events

STRONG – The town’s Pierpole Day returns this year on Saturday, July 10, with a kids parade, chicken barbecue, music, games, dance, cruise-in and many vendors. The event runs all day until 8 p.m.

The event celebrates Strong’s heritage and is named for the Native American settler Pierre “Pierpole” Paul, who, with his wife Hannah Susup came here in the late 1700s when the area was then called Middletown.

Strong’s annual celebration, which has been a summer feature for many years, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This year “clean stations” with hand sanitizer and masks will be available for those attending.

The daylong action includes vendors, crafters, organization booths and the Strong Library’s used book sale on the front lawn of the Forster Memorial Building on Main Street.

The Strong Historical Society is hosting an open house and tours all day, which is also located on Main Street. Corn hole game competitions will be ongoing throughout the day as well.

At 10:30 a.m. the duck race at Strong bridge will take place. Purchase a duck before race day for the fund raiser by contacting a Strong Fire Department member of by calling Duayne Boyd at 207-779-7009.

From 11 to 1:30 p.m. at The White Elephant on Main Street the band Crooked Bill will be performing.

At noon the “All About Kids” parade of walkers, bikes, carts, etc. will begin marching south on Main Street. Line up at the Strong Area Health Center; all floats behind RHL. The parade ends at the Faith Works Food Pantry (formerly Beals store) on Main Street where a grand opening celebration will be held immediately following the parade.

From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., the Strong Fire Department’s crew is hosting its famous chicken BBQ at the fire station. Take-out is highly recommended. At the same time at the White Elephant, the music continues with Gambol Creek hitting the stage.

If cool cars are your thing, cruise on down to the American Legion ball field from 2 to 5 p.m. and check out the antique beauties at the Cruise-In.

Then head back to the Foster Memorial Building and put on your dancing shoes. Cadagan will be performing music to dance to from 5 to 8 p.m.