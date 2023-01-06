Saving Norlands: efforts underway to raise $3 million for the living history center

LIVERMORE – For years, Norlands Living History Center in Livermore has been visited and enjoyed by the people of Maine. From school field trips to community visits, guests have an opportunity to learn about the culture and history of rural Maine during the Civil War era. Stepping onto the Washburn family estate can feel like a pause in time.

Focused around the Washburn family, a prominent household in the 19th century, Norlands offers a variety of interactive activities that engage the public and allows them to experience life in the past. Israel Washburn, Sr. purchased the original homestead built by Cyrus Hamlin, where he went on to have 10 children with his wife Martha Benjamin. Here the family lived an early life of poverty on the farm, everybody doing their part to help out in the family with cooking, cleaning, and various farm chores.

“Kids learn that every member of the family has a role to play,” Renee Bonin, Norlands Board President stated.

The sons of the Washburn family grew up to pursue various jobs, where many made an impact on America as a nation. A few of the sons served in the U.S Congress, one was a Civil War General, one son founded Gold Medal Flour and the other merged with Pillsbury Flour, and another was a U.S. senator. The Washburn family has had a well known impact on America and Norlands aims to keep the remnants of the Washburns’ legacy and estate alive in order to further educate people. In addition, Norlands demonstrates the day to day life of Civil War era Maine.

Norlands occupies a 400-acre estate including the Washburn Family Mansion, a Gothic Style library, a wide range of farmland, and a Universalist meetinghouse. Board President Renee Bonin says it is demanding work to keep the five historical sites up and running for the public to enjoy. Norlands has been running under a deficit for years trying to maintain their land, and have been doing everything they can to keep Norlands from being shut down, from selling off parts of the land, partnering with trusts, and expanding their operations.

Right now, the big question is whether or not Norlands will be able to remain open. They are hoping that the public can help with their funding and keep the Norlands Living History Center alive and going.

Although Norlands Living History Center has been given an endowment of $300,000, it still is not enough money to maintain operations and have repairs done. They have put the Norland Property in a conservation easement with the Maine Farmland Trust, sold their pondside property to responsible owners, responsibly harvested their woodlands, and decided to hire staff to build new exhibits, and expand courses and school programs. Despite these efforts, Norlands has reached a critical crossroads.

At the moment, their goal is to spread the word on their need for financial help as much as possible, and reach as many people as they can. While they continue with making the Norlands History Center known to the public, they also are working to reduce expenses wherever they can without taking away from the Norlands experience, in order to lengthen the duration they can stay open. In addition, they have been keeping in touch with Governor Janet Mills, attempting to get better funding for their operations – possibly even federal funding. They will also be working on applying for grants that will hopefully be able to support these historic buildings so the community of Maine can continue to enjoy Norlands.

Unless they are able to secure pledges for a major capital infusion of $3 million by March 1, 2023, they are faced with the decision on whether or not to begin the process of dissolution. It should be known that Norlands is not asking for direct donations at the moment, but just a simple pledge to make it known that the public is dedicated to their goal of keeping history alive. In March, if all goes well with the pledge drive, the request would be to turn those pledges into donations.

Saving Norlands will allow this portrait of American history to be shared with and enjoyed by future generations.

For more information, please visit the Norlands website.