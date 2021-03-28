Scenic spring

FeaturesScenic spring by AdministratorMarch 28, 20211 min readSpring flight over fish. (Photo by Jane Knox)Best friends sunning on rocks near Monhegan island. (Photo by Jane Knox)Black-capped chickadee feeding on some sweet sap from a rock maple tree. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Downy woodpecker with the diagnostic black spots on the white side tail feathers. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Snowy owl at Biddeford Pool where it has been for most of the winter. (Photo by Tom Oliver)Sunrise overlooking Clearwater Lake in Industry. (Photo by Paige Plourde)Geese feeding in a field in Canton. (Photo by Dennis York)A sign of spring. Crocuses bloom by the Wilton post office. (Photo by Dennis York)Crocuses in Wilton. (Photo by Dennis York)A pair of geese in a cornfield. (Photo by Dennis York)Old chairs on a porch, Mt. Vernon. (Photo by Don Waterhouse)Whistlestop Trail(s): Snowmobile tracks in a field below merged with bush branches. (Photo by Bill Jennings) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment I look forward to these every week, you all do a great job ,thanks so much for sharing them!👍HAPPY SPRING TO ALL🙂Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published.
I look forward to these every week, you all do a great job ,thanks so much for sharing them!👍HAPPY SPRING TO ALL🙂