School budgets for MSAD 58 and RSU 9 pass in referendum vote

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Voters weighed in on the proposed budgets for fiscal year 23-24 for MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram) and RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) in a referendum vote yesterday, June 13.

Superintendent Todd Sanders in MSAD 58 reported that the budget passed as recommended by the board and approved during the district budget meeting. Overall, there were 223 votes between the four towns in the district, and the budget passed with a 2 to 1 margin.

Avon: 20 yes, 7 no

Kingfield: 38 yes, 14 no

Phillips: 41 yes, 28 no

Strong: 51 yes, 23 no, 1 blank

Superintendent Christian Elkington in RSU 9 said that the budget passed, with 651 votes in favor of the proposed budget and 216 against.

Chesterville: 31 yes, 31 no

Farmington: 220 yes, 41 no

Industry: 19 yes, 6 no

New Sharon: 44 yes, 16 no

New Vineyard: 10 yes, 12 no

Starks: 25 yes, 2 no

Temple: 28 yes, 15 no

Vienna: 29 yes, 7 no

Weld: 33 yes, 7 no

Wilton: 212 yes, 79 no