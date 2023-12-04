School cancelations and storm notices for Monday, December 4

FRANKLIN COUNTY – With several inches of snow falling overnight and the snow storm expected to continue throughout the day, the morning commute may be difficult. The following storm-related notices and cancelations have been received:

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) – no school.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – no school.

RSU 74 (Carrabec) – no school.

RSU 73 (Spruce Mountain) – no school.

MSAD 58 (Mt. Abram) – no school.

RSU 56 (Dirigo) – no school.

Stratton School – no school.

University of Maine at Farmington – classes in-person and remote are cancelled, offices are closed.

This list will be updated. To have your storm notice added, please email thedailybulldog@gmail.com and include ‘storm notice’ in the subject line.