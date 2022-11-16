Delays and cancellations for Wednesday, Nov. 16

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to forecasted weather and unsafe driving conditions, school is cancelled for the day in the following districts:

RSU 9 – Mount Blue – cancelled.

MSAD 58 – Mount Abram – cancelled.

RSU 73 – Spruce Mountain – cancelled.

RSU 78 – Rangeley Lakes – cancelled.

Stratton School – cancelled.

UMF – offices are closed and classes, both on campus and remote, are cancelled.

In addition, Farmington Public Library will have a delayed opening, and plans to open at 2 p.m.

Webster Library in Kingfield is closed today.

The New Sharon Jim Ditzler Memorial Library is closed today.

The RSU 9 Food Pantry at Mallet School will be cancelled for today and will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.