School delays and other notices for Tuesday, Feb. 28

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to the predicted weather forecast, snow days have been issued for Tuesday, February 28.

RSU 9: no school

RSU 73: no school

MSAD 58: no school

Stratton School: no school

UMF: classes and offices closed

Farmington Public Library is currently closed due to the weather conditions. Library staff will reevaluate at noon and announce any changes on the library’s website and Facebook page no later than 12:30 p.m.

Jim Ditzler Memorial Library in New Sharon will be closed.

