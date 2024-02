FRANKLIN COUNTY – With rain yesterday and temperatures dropping over night, travel conditions may be hazardous this morning. In addition, high winds have created other hazards and power outages in some areas.

RSU 74, Carrabec – two hour delay due to power outages, further updates possible

RSU 56, Dirigo – remote learning day

This list was updated at 5:44 a.m. and will be updated as additional notices are received.