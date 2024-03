FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to the overnight snow accumulation and continued winds, current travel conditions have resulted in delays for school districts in the county on Thursday, March 21.

RSU 9, Mt. Blue – 1 hour delay

RSU 73, Spruce Mountain – 1 hour delay

RSU 74, Carrabec – 2 hour delay

Rangeley Lakes Regional School – 2 hour delay

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram – 2 hour delay

Stratton School – 2 hour delay

RSU 56, Dirigo – 1 hour delay