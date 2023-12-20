Schools closing on Thursday; county-wide emergency shelter open at Mt. Blue Campus through December 23

FRANKLIN COUNTY – Due to continued power outages and travel conditions, some school districts are canceling school for Thursday, December 21.

As of Wednesday evening, the following closures have been reported:

MSAD 58, Mt. Abram – no school. Winter break scheduled to start on Friday, December 22; return from winter break on January 2, 2024.

RSU 9, Mt. Blue – no school. Winter break scheduled to start on Friday, December 22; return from winter break on January 2, 2024.

RSU 74, Carrabec – no school. At this time RSU 74 is still scheduled for an early release day on Friday, December 22.

Emergency Shelters:

With extended power outages in Franklin County, there are concerns for health and safety. In an emergency, call 911.

RSU 9 and Franklin County Emergency Management Agency have opened an emergency shelter at the Mt. Blue Campus. This is in place of the shelter that was opened at Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon, and will be open to the public county-wide.

Superintendent Christian Elkington wrote, “As you know many of our friends and neighbors continue to be without power. Today we have been working with Franklin County Emergency Management to open Mt. Blue Campus (MBC) in Farmington as an Emergency Shelter. Starting today, Wednesday 12/20, at 5 p.m. and running through noon on Saturday, 12/23, MBC will be open 24-7 for people to get warm, have some food, take a warm shower (bring a towel and soap), charge your phone, or to get some sleep. Cots and mats will be available in our gym for people to sleep. (Please bring your own bedding.) Food and snacks will be available in our food court. If your home is without power or you know of a neighbor who is in need of a place to more comfortably wait for the power to come on, feel some warmth or take a shower, feel free to come to Mt. Blue Campus at 129 Seamon Road in Farmington, and enter through door 9.”

Smoking, alcohol, drugs, and weapons of any kind are not allowed on the grounds of Mt. Blue Campus or any RSU 9 Schools.

Roads:

Roads are starting to be reopened but many roads have suffered extensive damages and the repairs to allow for reopening are temporary repairs. Be prepared for one-lane travel, gravel fill, damaged and washed out shoulders, and other travel hazards. In addition, flood waters are still receding. Public safety officials are strongly urging limited travel for essential purposes, along with patience and careful attention to the road conditions.

Wednesday afternoon update from the Maine Department of Transportation regarding state roads and highways:

The Maine Department of Transportation is continuing to assess and repair damage caused by Monday’s rain and wind. The situation is dynamic, but as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, there were 66 road closures and 25 bridge closures. More than half of those closures are in Franklin, Kennebec, and Oxford Counties. No bridges have collapsed due to this storm; most of the damage is on the approach roads to the bridges. Engineers are continuing to conduct on-site assessments. MaineDOT expects that an estimated cost of the infrastructure damage will not be available for several days.

The Frank J. Wood Bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham, will remain closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Water levels never reached the structural steel on the existing bridge, but some erosion occurred under part of a nearby sidewalk. Crews are working to repair that damage.

MaineDOT continues to ask the public to avoid unnecessary travel in areas known to be affected. The best source for information on road closures continues to be www.newengland511.org, which is continuously updated. If you must travel, please allow yourself extra time, and never drive through standing water. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as our crews work to repair damaged infrastructure.

Health and Safety Information:

From the American Red Cross, regarding power outages:

Monitor alerts. Check local weather reports and any notifications. by phone, television or radio. Utility officials may come to your door to alert you of a planned power outage. If available, sign up for local alerts and warning systems to notify you through a call or text to your phone.

Contact your support network. Let people in your network know that you are okay, check to see if they’re okay, and tell each other if you need help.

Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out. Eat your fresh, perishable foods first. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Measure the food temperature in your refrigerator and freezer with a thermometer. Throw out food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F.

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards. Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads or damage from power surges. Use flashlights, not candles. Turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a qualified professional. If any circuit breakers have been tripped, contact an electrician to inspect them before turning them on.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. If using a generator, keep it outside in a well ventilated area away from windows.

Decide if you need to stay or go. Evacuate if your home is too hot or too cold, or if you have medical devices that need power.

The emergency shelter at Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington can provide a safe shelter.