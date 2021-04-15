Second Annual Rose Sale honors women and caregivers

FARMINGTON – An annual event to celebrate mothers is underway with the help of United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Organizer Morgan Leso met with residents at the Pierce House and local children on Sunday to kick off the initiative.

This is the second year of the Mother’s Day Rose Sale which also acts as a fundraiser for UWTVA. Leso said the roses are a way of acknowledging the efforts of all the women who live in the local nursing homes and residential living centers.

“During this time of isolation, the youth in our community want to spread a little joy and happiness,” she wrote in an email.

Roses can be ordered online here to be delivered to the local recipient of choice. Roses are one dozen for $20.

Pierce House Director Darlene Mooar said they strive to celebrate all women at their facility on Mother’s Day.

“We try to recognize anyone who has fostered a close relationship with a child,” she said.

The deadline for ordering roses is May 2.