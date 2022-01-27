Select board juggles increases in employee pay with concerns over significant budget increases

FARMINGTON — One of the primary goals identified by the Board of Selectmen for the 2022 municipal budget was addressing the pay scale imbalance. The town has been conservative with pay scales for a long time, and the board asked Town Manager Christian Waller to take that into consideration with the new budget.

The initial proposed budget in December 2021 outlined an increase of $1,551,164, or 22.65%. Some department budgets, such as Parks and Recreation, more than doubled compared to previous years due to increased wages and new positions.

Following budget presentations, a modified proposed budget was prepared on January 22, with an increase of $1,880,200, or 27.4%.

Following more changes and reduction, the select board reviewed a budget during the Tuesday, Jan. 25 meeting. This budget proposal was for a total budget of $8,600,000, with an increase from the previous year of $1,750,200, or 25.6%.

The board discussed the budget for about an hour, discussing the way in which the wage increases were handled in the proposed budget on the table, along with the increased revenue from the solar farm and other developments within the town.

Some major items that were added to the budget included additional funds for road repairs and maintenance, additional personnel, including an office manager for Public Works and staff increases in the recreation departments, an estimated figure for a bond payment on the roof at the community center, and an estimated figure for a bond on a new fire truck.

Much of the other increases appeared to be wage and salary updates, and changes to the corresponding benefits.

Joshua Bell raised concerns about the rapid rate of pay increase for employees and suggested that they could, in addition to the Cost of Living Adjustment (7.3% for 2022), increase by an additional percentage over the course of a few years to bring the employees to the pay scale they should be on without overloading the taxpayers with a major hike in taxes. He also urged caution that the board not obligate all the new revenue stream in the first year, as it limits their options in the future.

“At the point, we’re trying to set a budget,” Michael Fogg said. “We don’t know what the valuation of the town is.” He recommended that the board work with the valuation from the previous year for this budget, and when they receive the new valuation, that can be used to inform the budget in the future.

Stephen Bunker also expressed some hesitation on the rapid increases in pay and adding new positions to the budget. He was interested in addressing the need for a new roof on the community center and a new fire truck.

“I think I can support the pay increases in this budget,” Chairman Matthew Smith said, adding that the board had asked Waller to work on the pay scale and he had done what they had asked.

Scott Landry, present by phone call, echoed that they needed to take care of their employees, the community center roof, and a fire truck if the department needs one.

Waller said he felt the proposal before the board was a good middle ground and that it represented a good interim phase that enables the town to make progress on the pay scale gap. In addition, several of the proposed positions from previous budgets had been cut, leaving positions that were identified as critical to the respective departments.

The board went through each budget, made adjustments, and voted; Bell voted against many of the budgets because of his concerns with the rate of pay increases. Once the board made their recommendations, the budget committee was set to make their recommendations. The budget is not yet finalized and will not be set until the taxpayers vote on it during the annual town meeting.

General Administration:

– Administration: $306,500, 4/1

– Assessing: $143,748, motion and second, 5/0

– Treasurer/Town Clerk: $418,100, 4/1

– Committees and Events: $5,500, 5/0

– Municipal Building: $94,050, 4/1

– Tax Anticipation Note Interest: $0, 5/0

– General Assistance: $25,000, 5/0

Code Enforcement: $236,000, 4/1

Police Department: $1,694,400, 5/0

Fire Rescue: $963,799, 3/1/1

Other Protections: $584,900, 5/0

Recreation:

– Parks and Rec: $386,815, 4/1

– Community Center: $197,880, 5/0

Public Works: $1,841,582, 4/1

Recycling: $178,050, 5/0

Cemeteries: $3,810, 5/0

Capital Improvements and Special Projects:

– Public Works Capital Improvements: $154,900, 5/0

– Public Works FIve-Year Road Program: 650,000, 5/0

– Debt Service: $260,400, 5/0

– Legal Reserve: $5,000, 5/0

– ADA Reserve: $2,500, 5/0

Contracts and Outside Agency Requests:

– Farmington Public Library: $228,000, 3/2

– Gay Cemetery, $1,000, 5/0

– Franklin County Animal Shelter: $16,900, 5/0

– Various Agencies previously funded by Franklin County: $17,998, 3/2

The board asked to evaluate if the various agency requests, including Greater Franklin Development Council, Sexual Assault Response and Prevention Services, and Seniors Plus, could be funded through ARPA or TIF funds. They left the figures in the budget for now and, following further research, may opt to move them to another funding source.

The board recommendations totaled $8,416,832, although some additional adjustments needed to be made to finalize the figures. The budget committee was told to estimate $8.5 million for the new budget.

The meeting closed with board members expressing to Waller that the differences were professional, not personal, and that they appreciated his hard work in the budget process; the first budget year with a new town manager is expected to be a learning curve for all involved, and this budget year presented additional unique challenges. Chairman Smith added his gratitude for all involved in the process and thanked them for their time and hard work.