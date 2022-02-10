Select board postpones annual town meeting

FARMINGTON — The select board voted on Feb. 8 to postpone the annual town meeting until Monday, April 25.

Board members received the proposed warrant articles on Feb. 8 and agreed that they wanted at least a week to work through the articles and consider them before making any decisions. Chairman Matthew Smith said that he wanted to hold a meeting to review the budget without any other items on the agenda.

Because the review will include discussion of pay scale for employees, the board decided to hold an executive session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and then make decisions on the warrant articles in their regularly scheduled meeting the following week.

In addition, the board expressed a hope that a delayed meeting date could be favorable for holding a public meeting with lower risk of COVID-19 complications.

Other business included two public hearings to adjust unrelated marijuana business licenses. Heather Chaney requested a change from an adult use recreational cultivation license to a medical use cultivation license, and Chad Crandall requested a license transfer. Both changes had been approved by the code enforcement officer and the planning board, and both license changes were approved by the select board.

Janet Parker, the director of Maine’s floodplain management program, reviewed the town’s floodplain management plans. She complimented the management practices but recommended that the town update to the state’s model. Code Enforcement considered it a housekeeping matter as it would make the ordinances easier to read and follow and did not make any substantial changes to the content of the ordinances or management plans. The select board approved the changes to the ordinance.

Chief of Police Ken Charles requested that the town allow 2021 holdover funds to be used to cover a late expense from 2021. In May 2021, the board approved the purchase of two new cruisers and the outfitting equipment such as radios and radar units. The board approved $9,986 for the equipment, but the department was not issued an invoice until December 2021. The invoice got lost in a spam folder and was not received by the department until 2022. Charles requested that the board approve the invoice, which was slightly higher than the previously approved figure.

The board authorized paying the total of $10,307.25, to be taken from 2021 unexpended funds.

Paul Mills, chair of the zoning board, presented the select board with proposed changes to the ordinances that would allow for a homeless shelter to be operated within the town limits. Representatives from Western Maine Community Action shared some specific concerns with the ordinance presented and asked that they, along with Safe Voices, New Beginnings, and other social services organizations in the area, be allowed to discuss it further with the zoning board.

Mills agreed to hold a meeting and continue the conversation, stating that their insight and expertise would be valuable in the process.