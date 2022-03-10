Select board signs town warrant

FARMINGTON — With the budget season coming to an end, the select board had an unusually short meeting on Tuesday, March 8. They signed the warrant for the 2022 annual town meeting, which was approved in a special meeting on March 2. The warrant is available on the town website and there will be more information about the warrant in the coming weeks.

They held a public hearing for a marijuana business license transfer from Biome Dome to Chad Crandall with Blue Sky. Crandall said it was a basic license transfer and expressed his desire to be a good business owner and employer within the town. The select board approved the license transfer.

Troy D. Luther, Sr., applied to serve a one year term as an associate member of the Conservation Commission, a one year term as an alternate member of the Planning Board, and a three year term on the Recreation Committee. Selectman Scott Landry asked if Luther is a registered voter in the town of Farmington. Board chair Matt Smith said he did not believe Luther was a registered voter; however, he is a taxpayer and a full-time resident.

The select board approved the applications, and Smith thanked Luther for volunteering.