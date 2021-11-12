Selectboard approves modification to High Street project

FARMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen approved a change order for the High Street reconstruction project during their meeting on Nov. 9. The project was supposed to be conducted in two phases, but due to a cap on funding from the Maine Department of Transportation, a proposal was made to reduce the scale of the second phase and combine it with the contract for the first phase.

Phase One was slated to run from Broadway to South Street and Phase Two was to run from South Street to the end of High Street at the Falls Road.

Phil Hutchins, the head of Public Works, explained to the board that the remainder of phase one will be completed in the spring of 2022. To reduce the cost of the project, Hutchins scaled it back to include less streetlights and no granite curbing. In addition, because of the good condition of the sidewalks in Phase Two, resurfacing will be all that is necessary.

Adding a modified Phase Two to the current project is expected to cost between $80,000 and $100,000, and the work would be completed by the current contractor, Vining. The roadway pavement would be worked into the summer paving for 2022.

The board approved the change order with a capped cost of $100,000.

The select board also heard a presentation from Jamie Owens, Chief Development Officer of Tri-County Mental Health Services, requesting funding from the Town of Farmington’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Tri-County is celebrating seventy years of service in Maine. The Farmington location has been open for nearly fifty years. Tri-County provides mental health care, substance abuse treatment and support, and services for people with intellectual disabilities.

During the COVID-19 pandemic they saw a decline in clients seeking services; the numbers dropped 42% in Farmington. At the same time, the number of clients who were underinsured or uninsured increased by 100%. Due to staffing issues, the wait lists have increased by 30%. Fundraising has suffered as events have been cancelled due to COVID-19. Tri-County did receive PPP funds, which were used to cover payroll.

Owens asked the town to allocate $50,000 of the town’s ARPA funds. Tri-County has also asked Lewiston, Auburn, Androscoggin County, and Franklin County for funding support. The funds would help cover a gap in operating expense funds, help pay sign-on bonuses to recruit staff, and support the under- and uninsured clients who seek services.

Selectman Michael Fogg thanks Owens for making her request; the select board has not formed a plan for how they will allocate the ARPA funds, but Fogg said that he would keep her request in mind when they do begin working on those funds.

Town Manager Christian Waller said that the much of the agenda for the December 14 meeting will be dedicated to discussing ARPA funds.

Board Chair Matthew Smith said that community members should make suggestions for ARPA funds; the board would prefer to see one-time payments due to the nature of the funds but they want to hear from the citizens of Farmington on how they think the money should be spent.