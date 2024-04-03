Selectmen to pay for unexpected costs related to workforce housing application

KINGFIELD – The Board of Selectmen Monday reviewed unexpected attorney’s fees related to the failed Western Mountain Workforce Housing’s contract zoning application.

Town Manager Leanna Targett said a bill had been sent to the organization for $8904.70, which included the cost of elections and attorney fees. The town received a check on March 22 for $1,267.20 which covered the cost of absentee ballots, supplies and materials, postage and two ballot clerks.

“That leaves us with a total of $7,637.50 that was not budgeted for,” Targett said. “I went back and listened to the meeting recordings. At one of our meetings, it was said twice, “‘We don’t want to be a burden on the town, we will pay our costs,’” Targett said.

She went on to explain the contract zoning language says all costs related to scheduling and holding the Town Meeting will be borne by the applicant.

“The planning board needs to be directed to rewrite the wording that would include any and all costs for these applications. It is not for the town to pay the bills they said they were going to pay and that should have been in the ordinance anyway,” Chairman Wade Browne said.

“It’s all in the language and unfortunately the language is not what everyone thought it was,” Targett said. “The direction I need from you is where to take the money from and my recommendation is to take it from the selectmen contingency.”

She added the overage could not be taken from the administrative line item.

“I don’t think we have a choice,” Browne said.

The board agreed to have the overage covered by the contingency line item.

The board continued its review of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2024-2025. The proposed $2,088,761 budget shows an increase of $15,2800 over the 2023-2024 budget.

Included in the budget is a $46,000 TIF line item for the fire department to purchase a compressor and extrication tools.

Fire Chief Fred Nichols said the current compressor was purchased with Poland Spring grant money when the plant first came to town. The ‘cutters’ were purchased in 2008, just before newer and stronger metals were incorporated into vehicles, he added.

Fire Captain Alan Stewart said the tools the department currently work with are inadequate for modern vehicles.

“Cutting into newer vehicles shatters the blades,” Nichols said.

The other downside of current equipment, Stewart said, was that the extrication tools were tied to a small compressor when in use. New tools are battery operated.

“The accidents that we are having on Route 27 are happening more frequently. The cars that are coming through are newer, they are EVs, they have newer metals in them,” Stewart said. “The other concern that I have is that one of these days someone is going to end up in the river. These tools will run under 11 feet of water. We won’t be tied to a compressor. I personally think it is a smart move.”

The larger compressor at the station is used to refill air tanks and is being run nearly consistently to ensure the tanks are filled to capacity and ready for use, he continued.

Browne asked if they had to choose between a new truck, compressor or life saving tools, which would be the most important.

Nichols said a truck would be the most important but if one-time funding were available for the compressor and extrication tools, the town would benefit from the purchase.

If the compressor fails, the department would need to bring tanks to the New Portland or Carrabassett fire department to fill the tanks. The nearest departments with newer extrication tools are Farmington and Eustis, he added.

The proposed budget will go before the Budget Committee Tuesday, April 16 and Monday, April 22. The meetings will be held at Webster Hall beginning at 6 pm.

The Board of Selectmen will meet briefly on April 22 to make recommendations regarding budget requests from outside agencies and organizations. The board is also expected to meet on Thursday, April 25 to sign Town Meeting warrants. These meetings will begin at 5:30 pm.

Nichols also reported the Franklin County Emergency Management Association has supplied cots and bedding to be used if Webster Hall is utilized as an emergency shelter.

Targett said she had researched the cost of purchasing removable speed bumps. Four 3-foot wide by 20-foot long speed bumps would cost approximately $7,300.

While the bumps are considered removable, they would need to be anchored into the road surface. Removing them in the winter for snow removal would be an option. “You wouldn’t want to move them all the time,” Targett said.

Browne asked about researching speed bumps that anchored into dirt shoulders rather than into the road surface. Targett said she would look into other options.

Targett also said she requested quotes from 16 companies for crack sealing all town roads except for West Kingfield Road and Riverside Street. Priority roads would be School Street and Winter Hill Road. She asked companies to submit quotes by mid-April. These would not be official bids but would give the board an idea of what they were looking at for cost.

In other matters, Sugarloaf Director of Sales and Events Brenna Herridge said the Sugarloaf Marathon would be held May 12. Between 1,300 and 1,400 runners are expected to take part in the annual event.