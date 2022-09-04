Features September splendor by Administrator September 4, 2022 1 min read Bald eagle flying over land at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Black-throated green warbler with prey in beak at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Two deer fawns in the bushes in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Northern parula at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) Great blue heron in the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver) A tom turkey checking for insects on a lawn in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe checks the field to make sure it is safe. (Photo by Dennis York) A doe and twin fawns feeding on the field edge. (Photo by Dennis York) Fawns are taught that if you sense danger, raise a white flag. (Photo by Dennis York) A hawk keeps an eye on traffic on Route 156. (Photo by Dennis York) Share this Facebook Messenger Twitter Pinterest Linkedin Whatsapp Reddit Email 1 Comment For the love of nature!! Thanks for sharing, Tom & Dennis! Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Δ
For the love of nature!! Thanks for sharing, Tom & Dennis!