Setting Goals (Part One)

Exercise versus Training

You wake up in the morning and say, “Hmmm, what do I want to do for exercise today?” As you gaze out the window, you notice a fresh blanket of snow glistening in the sun. “It is a beautiful winter day and I have not seen Tom in a while. I think I will ask him to go cross country skiing with me.”

This is an exercise mindset.

When you wake up in the morning and say, “Today is a 1 mile run test day. I never dreamed I could do this, but I have been working so hard and I think I’ve got it! I can’t wait to see how much I have improved!”

This is a training mindset.

Which is better? Neither. They both have a place in a healthy movement plan! In fact, all athletes should have at least one season when they move simply for the love of moving. Where they follow their heart’s desire when choosing a daily activity. On the flip side, people who are exercising for general health could make some huge gains by training with purpose, like an athlete!

You can use the exercise mindset to attain certain goals. For example, “This month I am going to improve my general fitness and social health by doing something active with a friend at least 3 days per week.” The important thing is to know which mindset you need to accomplish what you want to accomplish. If you are trying to attain something specific and in a certain amount of time, a training mindset backed up with a well planned goal will almost certainly be the fastest route to success.

Goal Setting

Mention the word “goal” to a teenager and you are certain to hear a groan followed by seeing their head drop & shoulders slump. Setting a goal should be a deeply intrinsic and personal process. Yet, mandatory goal setting has become the norm. When well meaning teachers, coaches, parents and employers set goals for kids or force them to set goals they are not invested in, the incredible power of the goal setting process is undermined.

Goal setting should be a map of where you are with a plan for what is needed to get where you want to go. There are three types of goals. It can get confusing because there are many different terms used to describe each of the goal types below. Pick the terms that work for you and stick with them.

Process Goals (a.k.a. Short Term Goals) are usually accomplished in about 1-4 weeks. Think of process goals as stepping stones that lay a stable path to the top of a mountain. Long term goals that represent our biggest dreams can feel overwhelming or even scary. Outstanding goal setters just keep laying a path of little stepping stone goals that lead to the attainment of bigger and bigger long term goals. Process goals do not always have to be hard work, sometimes they can be based on balancing hard work with fun. It is important to note that compared to other types of goals, people have almost complete control over the outcome of process goals.

Performance Goals identify a very specific standard or target to be achieved. “I want to lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks” or “I want to run a 9 minute mile on January 1.” Attaining a performance goal will require achieving several process goals. Performance goals should focus on your performance and NOT the performance of other people. For example, “I want to get an A in my AP Bio class” is a performance goal, but “I want to get the best grade in the class,” is not a performance goal because it depends on what someone else does or does not accomplish. People have quite a bit of control over performance goals.

Outcome Goals, sometimes called career or dream goals, are long term goals (think 6 months to several years) that usually represent the end of a process. These goals typically compare your results to the results of others. You often have little control over how these goals play out. You can do everything right throughout the entire process and not reach an outcome goal. “I want to win the Olympics in 2028.” “I want to graduate at the top of my class.”

Research has shown that after setting a long term goal it is better to focus on the stepping stone goals. Focus on what you can control and enjoy the process (stepping stones). Use performance goals as checkpoints to see how you are doing in moving towards long term dream goals.

Focusing on and enjoying the process creates the best chance of attaining your long term goals! A person who has focused on stepping stone and performance goals will generally feel satisfied with the results of the long term goal, even if the original long term goal is not attained. A person who does not enjoy the process, who is solely focused on the long term goal, will likely be very disappointed when the long term dream goal is not attained. It is common for high level athletes who are primarily focused on the long term goal, to go through a period of depression when training for that goal ends, even if they attained the goal. Enjoy the journey!!!

Important takeaway – you can use this process for anything! Wanna improve your marriage? Set a long term goal & map out weekly stepping stone goals that get you there. Wanna save a certain sum of money? Earn a certain degree or have a new profession? Break down these big goals into little pieces and get started!

Are you convinced? Want to learn how to set and track a goal? Goal setting, part II coming soon.

Shelby Downing earned a masters degree in Kinesiology at the University of Maine and has been an NSCA, Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach for more than twenty years. Coach Downing owns Stand Strong Sports Performance in Wilton, Maine. Stand Strong coaches believe anyone can train like an athlete.